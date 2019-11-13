Sensex Today Live: Share market opens flat-to-positve, Sensex climbs 50 points; Nifty at 11,917

Vodafone shares 7% lower as CEO says Vodafone India's future in doubt
Trump says China trade deal 'close' but dashes hopes for signing details
Tata Motors' India operations face acute challenges: Moody's
Shares of Adani Gas rose 2.26% to touch an intraday high of Rs 151.5 on the BSE after the company reported more than doubling of its second quarter net profit on lower tax rate.
Consolidated net profit in July-September was at Rs 120.06 crore, or Rs 1.09 per share, compared with Rs 50.66 crore, or Rs 0.46 per share, profit after tax (PAT) in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.
Revenue from operation soared 12 per cent to Rs 502.82
Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1% high to the day's high of Rs 391.55 on the BSE, against the last close of Rs 387.55 as the company posted 72.4% increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,059.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 614.23 crore in the year-ago period, APSEZ said in a filing to the BSE.
Total income in the quarter under review increased to Rs 3,326.90 crore from Rs 2,922.32 crore in the year-ago period.
Vodafone shares traded 7.5% lower to the day's low of Rs 3.70 on the BSE, against the last closing value of Rs 4, after the telecom gainst said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges.
Chief Executive Nick Read said India, where Vodafone formed a joint venture with Idea Cellular in 2018, had been "a very challenging situation for a long time", but it remained a sizable market where Vodafone had a 30% share.
Asked if it made sense for Vodafone to remain in India without any relief package, he said: "It's fair to say it's a very critical situation."
On Monday, shares of Vodafone closed 5.82% higher to Rs 4 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma opened with a gain of 2.38% today and later rose 3.55% to the intraday high of Rs 453.15 on the BSE on Wednesday as the company posted healthy September earnings on Monday.
Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit (after JV share, minority interest) for the quarter ended September 30 was up by 4.6 per cent to Rs 639.5 crore against Rs 611.4 crore in the Q2 FY 19.
Revenue from operation grew by nearly 18 per cent to Rs 5600.5 crore. It was Rs 4,751.4 crore during the same period last fiscal, a company press release here said.
On NSE, share price Britannia Industries was the top gainer on Wednesday's early trade, rising over 4% after the Packaged Foods' sector firm reported healthy September earnings on Monday.
Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday posted 32.90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.03 crore for the July-September period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.
Net sales were up 5.88 per cent to Rs 3,022.91 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,854.81 crore of the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.
Sectorally, strength in metal, pharma, FMCG and auto sectors helped the broader indices gain momentum, while weakness in IT, media, banking and realty indices dragged market further down.
Amid weakness in global markets, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a tepid note on Wenesday and turned marginally positive, backed by bullish sectoral indices. While Sensex has risen 50 points 40,400 level, Nifty50 currently trades 13 points higher at 11,926 level.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon,” but offered no new details on negotiations in a campaign-style speech touting his administration’s economic record.
Trump said U.S. and Chinese negotiators were “close” to a “phase one” trade deal, but largely repeated well-worn rhetoric about China’s “cheating” on trade. “They are dying to make a deal. We’re the ones that are deciding whether or not we want to make a deal,” Trump said, echoing remarks he made on Saturday.
With markets opening on Wednesday at 0918IST, BSE Sensex is seen rising 30 points to 40,374 level and NSE Nifty is currently trading flat at the last closing value of 11,913.20.
Indian rupee, the domestic benchmark currency opened lower 71.75 per dollar, the lowest level since September 17, amid US China trade deal uncertainty and weak opening of the domestic markets. Indian rupee had closed at a one month low level of 71.45 against the US dollar.
Oil prices fell, with brent crude falling 0.13 points to 61.93 USD at 0530 IST as diminishing prospects for an immediate resolution to a 16-month long trade war between the world’s two-largest economies suggested less demand for energy in the future.
Domestic benchmark indices started on a marginally positive note in the pre-open session, although both indices gave up gains soon. BSE Sensex traded 6 points lower 40.338 and NSE Nifty traded 5 points lower at 11,898.
Companies that are schedued to post their September quarter results today are namely HUDCO, Coffee Day Enterprises, BHEL, RITES, Adani Power, Cadila Healthcare, ABB India, IRCTC, Pidilite Industries, NALCO, RCF, Sintex Industries, Thermax, Bajaj Hindusthan, New India Assurance, Blue Star, Bata India, Sadbhav Infrastructure, Ashoka Buildcon, Jagran Prakashan, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mphasis, Balaji Telefilms, Adani Green Energy, Deepak Fertilizers, Muthoot Finance among others
Lupin Pharma has sold the entire stake in its Japanese subsidiary Kyowa to Plutus Ltd, Japan, an entity affiliated with private equity firm Unison, in an all-cash transaction for $300 million. While Lupin is fourth-largest drugmaker in India, Kyowa is Japan's sixth major generic drugmaker.
"The deal proceeds will be utilised to strengthen Lupin's balance sheet as well as provide growth capital to support organic and inorganic initiatives for our focus markets," Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, said.
After the stake sale, Lupin will not have any equity interest (direct or indirect) and managerial or indirect control over Kyowa.
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has predicted that India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth may slip to a record low of 4.2 per cent in the second quarter amid low automobile sales, deceleration in air traffic movements, flattening of core sector growth and declining investment in construction and infrastructure.
India GDP growth has already hit a 6-year low of 5 per cent during June quarter of this fiscal (Q1FY20).
Tata Sons infusing USD 914 million (around Rs 6,542 crore) equity in Tata Motors is credit positive for the company but the country's largest automobile manufacturer faces acute challenges in sluggish economic growth, weak liquidity, and tight financing norms, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Tata Motors. The rating outlook is negative, Moody's said in a statement.
Japanese brokerage Nomura on Friday massively cut its GDP forecast to a low 4.9 percent for the year from 5.7 percent earlier, saying the economy is going through a 'deeper trough' and even a sub-par recovery is at least a year away.
The negative forecast came at a time when the international rating agency Moody's has revised down the outlook on the sovereign rating to negative from positive citing the many gathering storms around the economy, which is topped by the falling growth rate.
Another whistleblower complaint has surfaced against global software major Infosys' CEO Salil Parekh, accusing him of working in violation of the company norms. The whistleblower questioned why the Infosys board had been silent on the matter so far.
"Though it is a year and 8 months since Parekh joined the company, he operates from Mumbai in violation of the condition that the CEO has to be based in Bengaluru and not Mumbai. What is stopping the board to insist on his movement to Bengaluru," the letter, accessed by IANS through sources on Monday night, says.
U.S. stocks mostly finished higher as Nasdaq and S&P 500 on Tuesday after President Trump suggested a trade deal with China could happen soon but did not offer clarity on a rollback of import tariffs.
Benchmark indices on Monday ended marginally higher after a negative trading day on weak global equities amid diminishing US-China trade deal hopes. While BSE Sensex ended 21 points higher at Rs 40,345, Nifty rose 5 points to 11,913.
In global cues, the 16-month trade war between the world'ÂÂs two biggest economies diminished investor's sentiments as uncertainty still remained over whether the United States and China could end their damaging trade war.
Asian market opens on a soft note, with both Nikkei and Hong Index declining 1% each and KOSPI nearing day's low after the media news that the US President tweeted concern of US-China trade deal. China is taking a long time to implement trade negotiation according to a media report.
SGX Nifty slipped 27 points or 0.2% and later felll 0.56% lower, as September IIP fell to over 7-year low and USDINR spiked to a 1-month high, indicating a lower opening for the Indian market.