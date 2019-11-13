Sensex Today Live: Share market opens flat-to-positve, Sensex climbs 50 points; Nifty at 11,917

10:02 IST Adani Gas rises over 2% post Q2 results







Shares of Adani Gas rose 2.26% to touch an intraday high of Rs 151.5 on the BSE after the company reported more than doubling of its second quarter net profit on lower tax rate.



Consolidated net profit in July-September was at Rs 120.06 crore, or Rs 1.09 per share, compared with Rs 50.66 crore, or Rs 0.46 per share, profit after tax (PAT) in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.



Revenue from operation soared 12 per cent to Rs 502.82



(inputs from PTI)





10:00 IST Adani Ports rises 1% post Q2 results Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1% high to the day's high of Rs 391.55 on the BSE, against the last close of Rs 387.55 as the company posted 72.4% increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,059.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.



The company had posted a profit of Rs 614.23 crore in the year-ago period, APSEZ said in a filing to the BSE.



Total income in the quarter under review increased to Rs 3,326.90 crore from Rs 2,922.32 crore in the year-ago period.



(inputs from PTI)



09:55 IST Vodafone shares 7% lower as CEO says Vodafone India's future in doubt Vodafone shares traded 7.5% lower to the day's low of Rs 3.70 on the BSE, against the last closing value of Rs 4, after the telecom gainst said its future in India could be in doubt unless the government stopped hitting operators with higher taxes and charges.



Chief Executive Nick Read said India, where Vodafone formed a joint venture with Idea Cellular in 2018, had been "a very challenging situation for a long time", but it remained a sizable market where Vodafone had a 30% share.



Asked if it made sense for Vodafone to remain in India without any relief package, he said: "It's fair to say it's a very critical situation."



On Monday, shares of Vodafone closed 5.82% higher to Rs 4 apiece on the BSE.



Vodafone's future in India in doubt after AGR ruling, says CEO Nick Read

09:44 IST Aurobindo Pharma rises 3% post Q2 results





Shares of Aurobindo Pharma opened with a gain of 2.38% today and later rose 3.55% to the intraday high of Rs 453.15 on the BSE on Wednesday as the company posted healthy September earnings on Monday.



Aurobindo Pharma Limited on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit (after JV share, minority interest) for the quarter ended September 30 was up by 4.6 per cent to Rs 639.5 crore against Rs 611.4 crore in the Q2 FY 19.



Revenue from operation grew by nearly 18 per cent to Rs 5600.5 crore. It was Rs 4,751.4 crore during the same period last fiscal, a company press release here said.



(inputs from PTI)

09:41 IST Britannia top gainer on NSE post Q2 results



On NSE, share price Britannia Industries was the top gainer on Wednesday's early trade, rising over 4% after the Packaged Foods' sector firm reported healthy September earnings on Monday.



Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday posted 32.90 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 402.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 303.03 crore for the July-September period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.



Net sales were up 5.88 per cent to Rs 3,022.91 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,854.81 crore of the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.



(inputs from PTI)

09:38 IST Sectors Today Sectorally, strength in metal, pharma, FMCG and auto sectors helped the broader indices gain momentum, while weakness in IT, media, banking and realty indices dragged market further down.





09:33 IST Market Update Amid weakness in global markets, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a tepid note on Wenesday and turned marginally positive, backed by bullish sectoral indices. While Sensex has risen 50 points 40,400 level, Nifty50 currently trades 13 points higher at 11,926 level.

09:25 IST Trump says China trade deal 'close' but dashes hopes for signing details President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon,” but offered no new details on negotiations in a campaign-style speech touting his administration’s economic record.



Trump said U.S. and Chinese negotiators were “close” to a “phase one” trade deal, but largely repeated well-worn rhetoric about China’s “cheating” on trade. “They are dying to make a deal. We’re the ones that are deciding whether or not we want to make a deal,” Trump said, echoing remarks he made on Saturday.



(Reuters)

09:22 IST Market opens flat-to-positive With markets opening on Wednesday at 0918IST, BSE Sensex is seen rising 30 points to 40,374 level and NSE Nifty is currently trading flat at the last closing value of 11,913.20.





09:20 IST Rupee opens lower



Indian rupee, the domestic benchmark currency opened lower 71.75 per dollar, the lowest level since September 17, amid US China trade deal uncertainty and weak opening of the domestic markets. Indian rupee had closed at a one month low level of 71.45 against the US dollar.







