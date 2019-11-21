Sensex Today LIVE: Share market turns volatile, Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Infratel, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Coal India top losers

12:39 IST Oil prices decline Oil prices slipped on Thursday as both China and US have not come out yet with any announcements of the trade deal. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.29 per cent to USD 62.22 per barrel.

12:39 IST: Oil prices slipped on Thursday as both China and US have not come out yet with any announcements of the trade deal. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.29 per cent to USD 62.22 per barrel.

12:36 IST Rupee declines 2 paise On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 2 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.83 in early session.



Read more

12:36 IST: On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 2 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.83 in early session.



Read more

12:25 IST Zee Entertainment shares up 15%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price rose up to 15% to Rs 353.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 307.15 on BSE, after the media firm said that its promoter was considering selling their stake in the company.



"The Essel Group is planning to sell 16.5 per cent stake in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) to financial investors," the media company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.



The large cap stock has gained 16.89% in the last two days.



Read more

12:25 IST:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price rose up to 15% to Rs 353.20 compared to the previous close of Rs 307.15 on BSE, after the media firm said that its promoter was considering selling their stake in the company.



"The Essel Group is planning to sell 16.5 per cent stake in ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) to financial investors," the media company said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday.



The large cap stock has gained 16.89% in the last two days.



Read more

12:12 IST Gainers and losers While Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Bharti Airtel and UPL were among the top losers today, shares of Zee, HCL Tech, L&T and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers.

12:12 IST: While Bharti Infratel, BPCL, Bharti Airtel and UPL were among the top losers today, shares of Zee, HCL Tech, L&T and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers.

11:38 IST BPCL, SCI declines, CONCOR rises Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India declined in the early trade on Thursday after FM Sitharaman announced that the Cabinet has given the in-principle approval for disinvestment in selected blue-chip public sector companies.



Following the development, Shipping Corporation of India rose to a new-52 week high of Rs 69.8, although lost gains to decline 4.39% intraday to Rs 64.8 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. BPCL shares too hit a fresh 52-high of Rs 549.7, but later reversed the trend to fall 2.47% intraday to Rs 527.35.



Contrary to this, share price Container Corporation rose 4.67% higher with Thursday' opening bell to Rs 605.



Read more

11:38 IST: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India declined in the early trade on Thursday after FM Sitharaman announced that the Cabinet has given the in-principle approval for disinvestment in selected blue-chip public sector companies.



Following the development, Shipping Corporation of India rose to a new-52 week high of Rs 69.8, although lost gains to decline 4.39% intraday to Rs 64.8 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. BPCL shares too hit a fresh 52-high of Rs 549.7, but later reversed the trend to fall 2.47% intraday to Rs 527.35.



Contrary to this, share price Container Corporation rose 4.67% higher with Thursday' opening bell to Rs 605.



Read more

11:04 IST SEBI revamps rights issue process Market regulator SEBI announced that it has revamped the rights issue process. The timeline to complete rights issue has been adjusted to T+31 days from the current T+55 days timeline. Additionally, net worth requirement of portfolio managers has been enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.





11:04 IST: Market regulator SEBI announced that it has revamped the rights issue process. The timeline to complete rights issue has been adjusted to T+31 days from the current T+55 days timeline. Additionally, net worth requirement of portfolio managers has been enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore.





11:02 IST Market Update Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned bearish on Thursday's early trade, on back of weak global equities amid fresh US-China trade deal tensions. Sensex has fallen 18 points lower at 40,62 level and Nifty has declined 7 points to 11,991.



Sensex has fallen 65 points lower to 40,583 and Nifty traded 31 points lower at 11,967 level.



Sectorally, strength in IT, media, auto and PSU banking stocks supported the markets however weakness in realty, pharma, banking, FMCG, and metal shares limited the gains.

11:02 IST: Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty turned bearish on Thursday's early trade, on back of weak global equities amid fresh US-China trade deal tensions. Sensex has fallen 18 points lower at 40,62 level and Nifty has declined 7 points to 11,991.



Sensex has fallen 65 points lower to 40,583 and Nifty traded 31 points lower at 11,967 level.



Sectorally, strength in IT, media, auto and PSU banking stocks supported the markets however weakness in realty, pharma, banking, FMCG, and metal shares limited the gains.

10:45 IST Cabinet approves sale of 5 PSUs





In-principle approval has also been granted government's 63.75% equity stake in Shipping Corporation of India, 53.2% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and 30.8% of Container Corporation of India.



Cabinet has also given the in-principle approval for disinvestment of 74.23% stake sale of THDC and 100% of North Eastern Electric Power Coporation Limited (NEEPCO).



Following the development, Shipping Corporation of India declined 4.39% intraday, BPCL shares declined 2.47%. On the contrary, share price Container Corporation rose 4.67% higher.







10:45 IST:





In-principle approval has also been granted government's 63.75% equity stake in Shipping Corporation of India, 53.2% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and 30.8% of Container Corporation of India.



Cabinet has also given the in-principle approval for disinvestment of 74.23% stake sale of THDC and 100% of North Eastern Electric Power Coporation Limited (NEEPCO).



Following the development, Shipping Corporation of India declined 4.39% intraday, BPCL shares declined 2.47%. On the contrary, share price Container Corporation rose 4.67% higher.







10:41 IST Telecom shares decline Shares of telecom service providers fell in the early trade on Thursday, with Vodafone shares trading almost 12% lower intraday, followed by Bharti Airtel stock price that fell 2.26% intraday. Reliance Industries stock too registered trend reversal and fell 0.83% lower today.



On the contrary, Tata Teleservice(Maharashtra) (TTML) stock rose 9.3% higher, followed by Reliance Communications that rose 5% intraday and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) shares rising 4.89% intraday.



Read more

10:41 IST: Shares of telecom service providers fell in the early trade on Thursday, with Vodafone shares trading almost 12% lower intraday, followed by Bharti Airtel stock price that fell 2.26% intraday. Reliance Industries stock too registered trend reversal and fell 0.83% lower today.



On the contrary, Tata Teleservice(Maharashtra) (TTML) stock rose 9.3% higher, followed by Reliance Communications that rose 5% intraday and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) shares rising 4.89% intraday.



Read more

09:44 IST SEBI doubles PMS investment size to Rs 50 lakh

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) doubled the minimum investment limit for clients of portfolio management services (PMS) to Rs 50 lakh from the earlier decided Rs 25 lakh, in a move to restrict the entry of dubious operators in the business and curb mis-selling.



The market regulator also increased the net worth requirement for PMS to Rs 5 crore from Rs 2 crore earlier. SEBI has given the existing portfolio managers 36 months to meet the enhanced requirement.



Read more

09:44 IST:

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) doubled the minimum investment limit for clients of portfolio management services (PMS) to Rs 50 lakh from the earlier decided Rs 25 lakh, in a move to restrict the entry of dubious operators in the business and curb mis-selling.



The market regulator also increased the net worth requirement for PMS to Rs 5 crore from Rs 2 crore earlier. SEBI has given the existing portfolio managers 36 months to meet the enhanced requirement.



Read more