Sensex Today LIVE: Share market opens bullish, Sensex up 100 points, Nifty above 11,900

Share Market Today: The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have started the day bullish with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.13% each. Sensex opened at 40,455.36 against the last closing value of 40,284.19 and Nifty started the day at 11,919.45 against the previous closing value of 11,894. Market experts said post the Q2 results, the domestic market goes through an indecisive period of trade currently, having rallied well in the last 2 months. Globally, investors are awaiting triggers on resolution of US-China trade tensions. Despite Trump Administration assurances last week that negotiations were progressing, there is still no clear progress on the Sino-US trade front.
Market experts said domestic market currently goes through an indecisive period of trade having rallied well in the last 2 month, post the Q2 results. Globally, investors are awaiting triggers on resolution of US-China trade tensions. Despite Trump Administration assurances last week that negotiations were progressing, there is still no clear progress on the Sino-US trade front.
09:41 IST: Market experts said domestic market currently goes through an indecisive period of trade having rallied well in the last 2 month, post the Q2 results. Globally, investors are awaiting triggers on resolution of US-China trade tensions. Despite Trump Administration assurances last week that negotiations were progressing, there is still no clear progress on the Sino-US trade front.
Frequent USFDA inspections slow down Indian pharma exports
Chairman of CII national committee on pharmaceuticals G V Prasad, also MD of Dr Reddys Laboratories, said on Monday that frequent inspections of Indian plants by the USFDA and subsequent observations have slow down the growth of pharma exports. He added that there was a need for the government to focus on and invest more in primary healthcare.
Introduction and growth of new products as lots of companies approvals have stalled owing to warning letters, he added.
09:38 IST: Chairman of CII national committee on pharmaceuticals G V Prasad, also MD of Dr Reddys Laboratories, said on Monday that frequent inspections of Indian plants by the USFDA and subsequent observations have slow down the growth of pharma exports. He added that there was a need for the government to focus on and invest more in primary healthcare.
Introduction and growth of new products as lots of companies approvals have stalled owing to warning letters, he added.
At the opening session Tuesday, benchmark indices have started bullish with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.13% each. Sensex opened at 40,455.36 against the last closing value of 40,284.19 and Nifty started the day at 11,919.45 against the previous closing value of 11,894
09:22 IST: At the opening session Tuesday, benchmark indices have started bullish with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.13% each. Sensex opened at 40,455.36 against the last closing value of 40,284.19 and Nifty started the day at 11,919.45 against the previous closing value of 11,894
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and GAIL India will be paying Adani Group 5% more in hiring charges for using the private firm's upcoming LNG import facility at Dhamra in Odisha
Both the state owned even after having their own similar terminal, have hired capacity in Adani's under-construction LNG import terminal at Dhamra.
"GAIL and IOC have agreed to pay the tolling charge of Rs 60.18 per million British thermal unit for the regasification facility at Dhamra LNG terminal with annual escalations in line with their respective contractual provisions," he added.
09:14 IST: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and GAIL India will be paying Adani Group 5% more in hiring charges for using the private firm's upcoming LNG import facility at Dhamra in Odisha
Both the state owned even after having their own similar terminal, have hired capacity in Adani's under-construction LNG import terminal at Dhamra.
"GAIL and IOC have agreed to pay the tolling charge of Rs 60.18 per million British thermal unit for the regasification facility at Dhamra LNG terminal with annual escalations in line with their respective contractual provisions," he added.
Amid auto sector wrestling with excess supply, weak demand and high costs, Tata Steel on Monday said that it plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations.
Tata said it was urgently planning to reduce employment costs by cutting employee numbers by up to 3,000 across its European operations, while seeking to improve performance by increasing sales of higher value products, efficiency gains.
09:11 IST: Amid auto sector wrestling with excess supply, weak demand and high costs, Tata Steel on Monday said that it plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations.
Tata said it was urgently planning to reduce employment costs by cutting employee numbers by up to 3,000 across its European operations, while seeking to improve performance by increasing sales of higher value products, efficiency gains.
In a move to compete with financial crisis and keeping the telecom companies viable, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced on Monday about plans to increase mobile service rates from December 1.
"To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019," Vodafone Idea said in its statement.
Bharti Airtel announced, "The telecom sector is highly capital intensive with fast changing technology cycles that require continuing investments. It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India. Accordingly, Airtel will appropriately increase price offerings in the month beginning December," the Sunil Mittal-led telco said.
In a move to compete with financial crisis and keeping the telecom companies viable, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel announced on Monday about plans to increase mobile service rates from December 1.
"To ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world class digital experiences, Vodafone Idea will suitably increase the prices of its tariffs effective December 1, 2019," Vodafone Idea said in its statement.
Bharti Airtel announced, "The telecom sector is highly capital intensive with fast changing technology cycles that require continuing investments. It is, therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India. Accordingly, Airtel will appropriately increase price offerings in the month beginning December," the Sunil Mittal-led telco said.
Amid investors awaiting US-China trade clarity, indices on the Wall Street barely extended the previous session's closing record and ended marginally higher.
Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%.
Asian shares started on a soft note and trading was mostly flat after media reports suggested mood in Beijing was pessimistic about the prospects of sealing an agreement, increasing uncertainty added to investor's nervousness.
Rupee the domestic currency closed 6 paise higher at71.84 against the dollar on Monday.
08:58 IST:
Amid investors awaiting US-China trade clarity, indices on the Wall Street barely extended the previous session's closing record and ended marginally higher.
Elsewhere in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%.
Asian shares started on a soft note and trading was mostly flat after media reports suggested mood in Beijing was pessimistic about the prospects of sealing an agreement, increasing uncertainty added to investor's nervousness.
Rupee the domestic currency closed 6 paise higher at71.84 against the dollar on Monday.
On Monday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from early losses and closed lower for the day. BSE Sensex closed 72 points lower at 40,284 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty ended the day's trade at 11,894 level, rising 1 point compared to last close of 11,895 level.
08:53 IST: On Monday, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from early losses and closed lower for the day. BSE Sensex closed 72 points lower at 40,284 against the previous closing of 40,356 and NSE Nifty ended the day's trade at 11,894 level, rising 1 point compared to last close of 11,895 level.