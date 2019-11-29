Share Market Live: Sensex declines 80 points, Nifty below 12,120; Bharti Infratel falls 4%

09:39 IST Gainers and Losers Top losers were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Kotak Bank and Bharti Infratel while YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, BPCL and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers in Friday's trade.

09:39 IST: Top losers were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Kotak Bank and Bharti Infratel while YES Bank, Zee Entertainment, Bharti Airtel, BPCL and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers in Friday's trade.

09:35 IST: In terms of sector-based indices, gains in media, pharma, PSU bank and realty were capped by losses in auto, metal, IT, FMCG and banking and financial sectors.

09:32 IST: Despite positive domestic sentiments led by continued government reforms process, FIIs buying interest and good quarterly results, both the broader indices turned majorly bearish within few minutes of trade, tracking weak Asian equities that traded lower amid concerns of US-China trade deal. As per analysts, traders are expected to book profits on November F&O expiry day.

09:29 IST: The Indian rupee, the local currency opened flat at 71.61 per dollar at the interbank exchange on Friday compared to Thursday's close 71.60 per US dollar.

09:27 IST: Share Market Today: Broader indices Sensex and Nifty have opened on a negative note on Friday, the November Futures and Options expiry day, amid weak global equities. BSE Sensex today has opened at 41,138.26 against the previous closing of 41,130.17 and NSE Nifty50 has started the day's trade at 12,146.20, compared to previous closing of 12,154.





09:19 IST: The GDP growth rate for the second quarter of FY20 will be announced today. As per analysts, the GDP growth is likely to hit yet another low. GDP growth has been on a downward slide for six quarters straight. Rating agencies India Ratings and ICRA expect the growth numbers to be 4.7 per cent. Kotak Economic Research that estimated GDP growth to be at 5.2 per cent earlier has slashed it to 4.7 per cent.



"The board of directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, has constituted a search committee to identify a successor to Aditya Puri, the current managing director of the bank, whose tenure ends on October 26, 2020," HDFC Bank said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.



"The board of directors of the bank, at its meeting held today, has constituted a search committee to identify a successor to Aditya Puri, the current managing director of the bank, whose tenure ends on October 26, 2020," HDFC Bank said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.



Read more

09:12 IST: Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was positive with net buying logged at Rs 1,008.89 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with net selling logged at Rs 155.47 crore on Thursday.





European market yesterday declined marginally ahead of UK election.

European market yesterday declined marginally ahead of UK election.

09:10 IST: HDFC Bank, YES Bank, Fortis Healthcare, PC Jeweller, Edelweiss Financial Services, Tata Power, Aurobindo Pharma, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Mahindra & Mahindra, IL&FS Transportation Networks among other are the listed entities likely to be on the focus in Friday's trading session.



09:06 IST Pre-open on Friday Share Market Today: Broader indices Sensex and Nifty have opened on a flat-to-positive note on Friday, the November Futures and Options expiry day, amid weak global equities. SGXNifty trades 29 points lower at 12,157, indicating lower start for the broader domestic indices.