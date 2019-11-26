Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex hits 41,000 for first time, Nifty at record high; RIL nears Rs 10 lakh crore M-cap

10:32 IST Market Update Share Market Today: After hitting fresh lifetime highs within few minutes of trade, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains, although stayed on a bullish note on Tuesday. Currently, Sensex has risen 80 points higher at 40,970 and Nifty 15 points to 12,089.

10:32 IST: Share Market Today: After hitting fresh lifetime highs within few minutes of trade, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains, although stayed on a bullish note on Tuesday. Currently, Sensex has risen 80 points higher at 40,970 and Nifty 15 points to 12,089.

10:29 IST Oil slips lower Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.05 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel.

10:29 IST: Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.05 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel.

10:28 IST US-China trade deal optimism China’s Commerce Ministry told Reuters that China and the United States held a phone call on Tuesday morning, where top trade negotiators namely Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, spoke with U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They have discussed core issues of concerns and also reached a common understanding on resolving relevant problems.





10:28 IST: China’s Commerce Ministry told Reuters that China and the United States held a phone call on Tuesday morning, where top trade negotiators namely Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, spoke with U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They have discussed core issues of concerns and also reached a common understanding on resolving relevant problems.





10:21 IST Castrol India declines 2.35% Castrol India fell 2.35% in the early trade to Rs 145.55, as the shares of the listed enterprises will be excluded from the NSE F&O segment from February series onward.





10:21 IST: Castrol India fell 2.35% in the early trade to Rs 145.55, as the shares of the listed enterprises will be excluded from the NSE F&O segment from February series onward.





10:16 IST Rupee rises to 71.66/dollar Indian rupee, the domestic unit, appreciated by 8 paise to 71.66 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange, propelled by foreign capital inflows and easing crude oil prices. The rupee had closed 3 paise higher at 71.74 in the previous session.



Read more

10:16 IST: Indian rupee, the domestic unit, appreciated by 8 paise to 71.66 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange, propelled by foreign capital inflows and easing crude oil prices. The rupee had closed 3 paise higher at 71.74 in the previous session.



Read more

10:01 IST Market Update Share Market Today: According to experts, market is on a high tracking sustained buying from foreign investors over last couple of weeks, easing global worries on the trade tariff front, new developments over divestment to curb fiscal deficit and expectations of cut in interest rate by the Reserve Bank of India.



Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday is also contributing to the rally, traders said.

10:01 IST: Share Market Today: According to experts, market is on a high tracking sustained buying from foreign investors over last couple of weeks, easing global worries on the trade tariff front, new developments over divestment to curb fiscal deficit and expectations of cut in interest rate by the Reserve Bank of India.



Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday is also contributing to the rally, traders said.

10:01 IST FII remain bullish, DII stays bearish Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 960.90 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 213.66 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

10:01 IST: Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 960.90 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 213.66 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

10:00 IST Dish TV falls 3% Dish TV stock price fell 3% to the day's low of Rs 15.75 on BSE on Tuesday, as the shares of the listed enterprises will be excluded from the NSE F&O segment from February series onward.





10:00 IST: Dish TV stock price fell 3% to the day's low of Rs 15.75 on BSE on Tuesday, as the shares of the listed enterprises will be excluded from the NSE F&O segment from February series onward.





09:58 IST Market Update The 30-share index Sensex was trading 218.82 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 41,108.05. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 51.55 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 12,125.50.



Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank which rose up to 1.57 per cent, Tata Steel 1.54 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.45 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.48 per cent, Infosys 1.10 per cent and RIL 0.76 per cent.



On the other hand, Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.73 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.40 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.33 per cent, L&T 0.22 per cent and Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.05 per cent.

09:58 IST: The 30-share index Sensex was trading 218.82 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 41,108.05. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 51.55 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 12,125.50.



Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank which rose up to 1.57 per cent, Tata Steel 1.54 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.45 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.48 per cent, Infosys 1.10 per cent and RIL 0.76 per cent.



On the other hand, Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.73 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.40 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.33 per cent, L&T 0.22 per cent and Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.05 per cent.

09:56 IST Zee Entertainment falls 10% Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 9% lower to Rs 312.50 on Tuesday' s trade after the company board announced that it has accepted Subhash Chandra's resignation from the position of Chairman of the company.





09:56 IST: Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 9% lower to Rs 312.50 on Tuesday' s trade after the company board announced that it has accepted Subhash Chandra's resignation from the position of Chairman of the company.





09:52 IST Bharti Airtel falls nearly 3% on rating downgrade Bharti Airtel shares fell 2.9% to an intraday low of Rs 437.85 on the BSE today, after the rating firm ICRA downgrades Airtel’s long-term rating to AA- & reaffirmed short-term rating to A1+.



