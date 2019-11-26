Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex hits 41,000 for first time, Nifty at record high; RIL nears Rs 10 lakh crore M-cap

Dish TV, NBCC, Tata Motors DVR and Castrol India to be excluded :NSE F&O
Share Market Today: After hitting fresh lifetime highs within few minutes of trade, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erased early gains, although stayed on a bullish note on Tuesday. Currently, Sensex has risen 80 points higher at 40,970 and Nifty 15 points to 12,089.
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.05 per cent to USD 62.59 per barrel.
China’s Commerce Ministry told Reuters that China and the United States held a phone call on Tuesday morning, where top trade negotiators namely Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, spoke with U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They have discussed core issues of concerns and also reached a common understanding on resolving relevant problems.
Castrol India fell 2.35% in the early trade to Rs 145.55, as the shares of the listed enterprises will be excluded from the NSE F&O segment from February series onward.
Indian rupee, the domestic unit, appreciated by 8 paise to 71.66 against the US dollar in early trade at the Interbank Foreign Exchange, propelled by foreign capital inflows and easing crude oil prices. The rupee had closed 3 paise higher at 71.74 in the previous session.
Share Market Today: According to experts, market is on a high tracking sustained buying from foreign investors over last couple of weeks, easing global worries on the trade tariff front, new developments over divestment to curb fiscal deficit and expectations of cut in interest rate by the Reserve Bank of India.
Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday is also contributing to the rally, traders said.
Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 960.90 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 213.66 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.
Dish TV stock price fell 3% to the day's low of Rs 15.75 on BSE on Tuesday, as the shares of the listed enterprises will be excluded from the NSE F&O segment from February series onward.
The 30-share index Sensex was trading 218.82 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 41,108.05. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 51.55 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 12,125.50.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Yes Bank which rose up to 1.57 per cent, Tata Steel 1.54 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.45 per cent, ICICI Bank 1.48 per cent, Infosys 1.10 per cent and RIL 0.76 per cent.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.73 per cent, Kotak Bank 0.40 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.33 per cent, L&T 0.22 per cent and Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.05 per cent.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell 9% lower to Rs 312.50 on Tuesday' s trade after the company board announced that it has accepted Subhash Chandra's resignation from the position of Chairman of the company.
Bharti Airtel shares fell 2.9% to an intraday low of Rs 437.85 on the BSE today, after the rating firm ICRA downgrades Airtel’s long-term rating to AA- & reaffirmed short-term rating to A1+.
Rupee opens higher at 71.68 per dollar compared to yesterday's close of 71.22 against the US dollar, amid renewed optimism over US-China trade truce.
Share Market Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a majorly bullish note on Tuesday, with the domestic broader indices hitting fresh lifetime highs within few minutes of trade. Amid renewed optimism over US-China trade truce, domestic benchmark BSE S&P Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are trading in line with global markets that soared higher over reports of 16-month-prolonged trade war truce between the world's leading economies.
Sensex has made a new all-time high of 41,120.28 and Nifty has recorded a fresh all time high of 12,132.45
BSE Sensex opened at 41,022.85 on Tuesday and made an intraday high of 41,103, also its newly recorded all-time high. Yesterday Sensex had made a new lifetime high of 40,868.3.
NSE Nifty has opened at 12,110.20 and later made an intraday high as well as a fresh lifetime high of 12,126.05, compared to its earlier recorded 52-week high of 12,103.05.
National Stock Exchange of India announced that listed companies namely Dish TV, NBCC, Tata Motors DVR and Castrol India are to be excluded from Futures and Options (F&O) segment, from the February series. No contracts will be available for trading in these stocks from January 31, 2020, the exchange said. The existing contracts of expiry months November, December and January will continue to be available for trading till their respective expires.
Zee Entertainment board on Monday has accepted Subhash Chandra's resignation as the Chairman of the company. Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka will remain on Zee Entertainment board as representatives of Essel Group.
"The Board accepted his resignation and noted that this is in line with the requirements of Regulation 17 (lB) of SEBI Listing Regulations, which inter alia mandates that the Chairperson of the Board shall not be related to the Managing Director or the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He will remain as Non-Executive Director of the Company," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Market has pre-opened on a strong bullish note Tuesday, with Sensex rising 120 points at 41,000 level and Nifty trades 160 points higher at 12,075 mark.
Gains in the international market today were in-line with global cues as media reports suggested that a preliminary trade deal between the US and China may be signed by the end of this year. Both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential for a trade deal.
Concerns over the 16-months-prolonged trade war dispute between the world's leading economies have weighed on markets last week and kept investors' sentiments muted globally.
At Monday's closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was quoting at 40889.23, up by 529.82 points or by 1.31 per cent, and the NSE Nifty was at 12073.75, up by 159.35 points or by 1.34 per cent. The market saw a broad-based buying with all the sectoral indices ended in green, led by metal and realty stock.
Among individual stocks, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC were among top gainers, while ONGC and YES Bank were among notable losers.
On Wall Street three major indices ended at record close levels on Monday as trade truce signs for deal progress between the United States and China kept investors optimistic.
Asian shares traded mixed with Nikkie, KOSPI and Taiwan index trading higher, while HangSeng, Strait Times and Shanghai Composite index trading marginally lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.68%, the S&P 500 gained 0.75% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.32%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%.
SGX Nifty traded 21 points higher at 12,128, indicating a good head start for the broader domestic indices.