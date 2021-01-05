Union Budget 2021 to be held on February 1

The Union Budget 2021 will be presented on February 1. The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended Part 1 of Budget session to be held from January 29-February 15 and Part 2 will be held from March 8-April 8, official sources told PTI. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 29.

This is the first budget of the NDA government after the year when the economy suffered a major shock as Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already concluded pre-Budget consultations with the captains of industry, and the process of preparing the budget is on.

Before the Budget, the Ministry of Finance will also organise the 'Halwa ceremony', which marks the process of printing documents of the budget paper. The ministry will also release the Economic Survey before the budget, which is the annual flagship document that's prepared under the guidance of the chief economic advisor.

