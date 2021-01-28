Budget 2021: Economic Survey to be presented in Parliament on Jan 29; CEA to hold presser

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament on Friday. After the presentation of the Economic Survey, chief economic adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2:30 PM in New Delhi, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The presentation of the Economic Survey 2020-21 will set the tone for this year's budget, which will be announced on February 1.

CEA Dr @SubramanianKri will address a Press Conference on 29th Jan 2021, at 2:30 PM in New Delhi after the presentation of Economic Survey 2020-21 by Finance Minister in Parliament.



The Economic Survey 2020-21, which will present a review of how the Indian economy performed in the financial year, will be presented in both the Houses of Parliament. The documents usually comprise two volumes -- Volume I and Volume II -- and a statistical appendix.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the ministry's department of economic affairs headed by the CEA.

Sitharaman is set to present her third budget this year, which is touted to be one of the most challenging following the coronavirus pandemic that has plunged Indian economy into a recession.

The task is cut out to revive growth. The finance minister is being assisted by a team of advisers and secretaries in making Union Budget 2021 tasked with the mission to pull the economy from the deep abyss.