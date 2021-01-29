Budget Session: There have been 4-5 mini-budgets in 2020, this one is part of series, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Union Budget 2021 is going to be part of a series of the four-five mini budgets presented in the form of economic packages last year. Speaking ahead of the commencement of Parliament's Budget Session, PM Modi noted that the day dots the outset of the Parliament session of a new decade that will chart out a bright future for India.

"Probably for first time in history, finance minister had to give four-five mini budgets in 2020 in form of different packages... I am confident that this budget will also be seen as part of series of the four-five mini budgets," the Prime Pinister said at the Parliament complex on Friday.

"Today commences the first session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters," PM Modi further stated.

He added that "this decade should be fully utilized" and keeping this in mind "there should be discussions in the session focusing on the decade" which is what the nation expects. PM Modi said that the coming decade "is vital for India's progress" adding that there should be "detailed debates and discussions on the floor of Parliament."

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that MPs will not shy away from contributing to making full use of Parliament for fulfilling people's aspirations.

The Budget Session, which commences on Friday ahead of the annual Budget presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, is headed for a turbulent start with 19 opposition parties pledging to boycott the President's address as a mark of protest against the government's handling of the economy, especially the farmers' protest.