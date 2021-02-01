Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget Speech at 11:00 AM

The budget countdown has begun and only a few minutes are left for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the 2021 Union Budget. The budget will be presented at 11 am in the Parliament today.

The Finance Minister was seen this morning entering the Parliament house with a made in India tablet instead of the 'bahi-khata' which she introduced in 2019 replacing the traditional leather briefcase.

This year the budget will be paperless for the first time. The budget is being presented in the backdrop of a severe economic crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitharaman will address a Post Budget press conference at 3 pm along with Ministers of State for Finance and all other Secretaries at Media Center

