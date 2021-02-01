Business Today
Loading...

Union Budget: FM Sitharaman replaces bahi-khata with Made in India tab

The Finance Minister was seen holding a red tablet instead of the 'bahi-khata' that she was seen with in the last budget

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 1, 2021 | Updated 10:29 IST
Union Budget: FM Sitharaman replaces âbahi-khataâ with Made in India tab

After much anticipation, the Budget day is finally here. It is yet to be seen if Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stands true to her promise of 'delivering a budget like never before', but she certainly started the eventful day with something fresh, a made in India tablet instead of the 'bahi-khata'.

The Finance Minister was seen holding a red tablet instead of the 'bahi-khata' that she was seen with in the last budget. This year for the first time, the Union Budget will be paperless. Thus, the move to a tab.

The tab has been placed inside a red cover with emblem Ashok Stambh embossed on it in golden, bearing a semblance with Bahi Khata.

Sitharaman in her first budget in 2019 broke the tradition of carrying a leather briefcase that had been for decades used for carrying budget documents.

The tradition of carrying the Budget briefcase was handed over by the British, and a copy of the 'Gladstone box' that is used in the British budget. Nirmala Sitharaman was the first Finance Minister to defy the tradition to carry her papers in a bahi khata.

Also read: Budget 2021: Expectation for salaried persons in income tax slab

Also read: Budget 2021: Govt likely to announce new national bank to finance infra projects

  • Print
  • COMMENT
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close