'19 LPA India vs 25 LPA Vietnam?' Techie's job offer post goes viral, Reddit dives into the decision

A 25-year-old techie’s dilemma over two job offers—one in India, the other in Vietnam—has gone viral on Reddit, sparking a flurry of responses that range from financial advice to life philosophy.

In the post, the software professional laid out the options:

Offer 1: ₹19 LPA, fully remote from India, ₹1 lakh joining bonus, flexible timings, startup role, and no variable pay.

Offer 2: ₹25 LPA in Vietnam, with the first six months remote, a $2,500 monthly salary, 13-month pay structure, and a 20% flat tax. The role is based in Ho Chi Minh City and includes a three-month probation period and three months for visa processing.

The techie noted they are vegetarian and comfortable cooking, and asked for help making the final call. “I am 25 years old, I have 4 yoe. I make Cloud Applications on SAP BTP,” they wrote in an edit.

Reddit users quickly joined the conversation. One argued for stepping out of the comfort zone, saying, “There are more language barriers within India than between India and Vietnam... Barriers are meant to be overcome.”

Another user made a case for international experience: “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance... India can sometimes feel too familiar, even when you move cities.”

Some viewed Vietnam as financially smarter: “25 lakhs in Vietnam would feel like 30 in India. You could easily visit home twice a year.”

Others saw professional value in Vietnam’s emerging tech landscape. “You have to choose whether you want to be a big fish in a small pond or a small fish in an ocean,” one said, pointing to India’s saturation versus Vietnam’s growth potential.

While the thread didn’t reach a consensus, it provided the techie a rare crowdsourced lens on work, culture, and ambition—possibly nudging them closer to a decision that goes beyond just salary.