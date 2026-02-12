Jaahnavi Kandula case: Seattle to pay Rs 262 crore in settlement to the Indian student's family

More than two years after a fatal crash that drew international attention, authorities in Seattle have agreed to pay 29 million USD (Rs 262 crore) to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old graduate student from India who was struck and killed by a speeding police officer in January 2023.

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The settlement resolves a 110 million USD lawsuit filed in 2024 against the city and former Seattle police officer Kevin Dave, who was fired last year. Approximately 20 million USD of the payout is expected to be covered by the city’s insurance.

In a statement announcing the agreement, lawyer Erika Evans described Kandula’s death as “heartbreaking” and expressed hope that the settlement would offer some measure of closure.

“Jaahnavi Kandula’s life mattered to her family, her friends and to our community,” Evans said.

The crash and its aftermath

Kandula was pursuing a master’s degree in information systems at Northeastern University’s Seattle campus when she was hit on January 23, 2023, while crossing the street.

Officer Kevin Dave was responding to a high-priority overdose call and was driving as fast as 74 mph in a 25 mph zone. His emergency lights were activated, and he was intermittently using his siren.

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Dashcam footage showed Kandula attempting to cross moments before impact. She was thrown more than 100 feet through the air.

In February 2024, the prosecutor’s office declined to file felony charges against Dave, stating there was insufficient evidence to prove criminal conduct beyond a reasonable doubt. He was later cited for second-degree negligent driving, fined 5,000 USD and subsequently terminated from the police department.

Bodycam recording and diplomatic reaction

The case sparked widespread outrage after a body camera recording surfaced of another officer, Daniel Auderer, who was heard laughing and suggesting Kandula’s life had “limited value” and that the city should “just write a cheque."

India sought a proper investigation into the incident. Auderer was later fired.

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The 29 million USD settlement brings a legal end to the civil case, though the incident continues to resonate both in the United States and in India as a reminder of the scrutiny surrounding police conduct and accountability.