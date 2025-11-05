As Europe marks 40 years since the signing of the Schengen Agreement, the European Commission has unveiled a fresh campaign around DiscoverEU, a flagship programme that gifts free travel passes to 18-year-olds across the continent, as reported by news agency AFP.

Launched amid renewed political strains and rising anti-EU sentiment, DiscoverEU is more than a tourism initiative; it’s a soft power statement. The campaign’s central message is clear: Europe’s unity thrives on shared rails, not walls.

A celebration of mobility and belonging

The campaign celebrates the 1985 Schengen Agreement, which eliminated internal borders among participating nations and redefined what it meant to be European. A massive new rollout has been launched this autumn, offering 40,000 travel passes, the biggest batch yet.

The visual campaign — featuring bright blue trains running past the EU flag — has already gone viral, striking a chord with Gen Z travellers. Within days of the October 30 launch, applications began flooding in.

Who can apply

The current round is open to those turning 18 between January 1 and December 31, 2025, and residing in any of the 27 EU member states or Erasmus+ associated countries — including Iceland, Liechtenstein, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, and Türkiye.

Applications close at midday (Brussels time) on November 13.

Applicants must fill out an online form, verify ID or passport details, and answer a six-question quiz on the EU’s history, culture, and sustainability goals. They can travel solo or team up with up to four friends using a group code.

The prize: A continent on one ticket

Winners receive a digital travel pass valid for one to 30 days of train travel across Europe between March 1, 2026, and May 31, 2027. For those in remote areas or islands, the pass extends to buses, ferries, or even flights.

Added perks come in the form of a DiscoverEU discount card, offering reduced rates on hostels, museums, bike rentals, and local food. Accessibility support is also provided for travellers with disabilities.

More than a free ride

Since its launch in 2018 under the Erasmus+ umbrella, DiscoverEU has enabled over 500,000 young Europeans to explore the continent — fostering intercultural understanding, confidence, and a sense of belonging.

One 2024 participant told Euronews, “It wasn’t just a trip; it was a reset.” Others have chronicled their experiences under the hashtag #DiscoverEU, sharing journeys that blend discovery with identity — from Berlin’s street art to Prague’s heritage lanes.

Rails as Europe’s green future

As rail travel surges, with EU passenger numbers up 11.2% in 2023, DiscoverEU aligns neatly with the bloc’s Green Deal ambitions by promoting low-carbon travel.

The Schengen anniversary adds symbolic weight — four decades since five nations signed away border checks, allowing over 430 million people today to move freely across much of Europe.

Applications remain open till November 13, with last year’s round drawing over a million applicants for 36,000 spots.