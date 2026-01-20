US imposes $5,000–$15,000 visa bond on Bangladeshi B1/B2 applicants from Jan 21

From Wednesday, Bangladeshi applicants approved for US' B1/B2 business and tourist visas may be required to deposit a bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000. Ahead of the rollout, the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka cautioned applicants against making any payments prematurely.

“Do not pay your bond before your interview. Paying early does not guarantee a visa, and third-party websites can be scams,” the embassy said on Monday. “Any payment made before the interview is not refundable. The bond will be returned if the terms of the visa are respected,” it added.

Starting January 21, 2026, all Bangladeshis approved for a B1/B2 (business/tourist) U.S. visa must pay a bond of up to $15,000. This requirement does not apply to people holding a valid B1/B2 visa issued before January 21, 2026.



Under the new rule, the bond requirement will apply only to Bangladeshi nationals approved for B1/B2 visas after January 21. Holders of valid visas issued before that date will not be affected. The United States recently updated its list of countries subject to the non-immigrant visa bond requirement, adding Bangladesh to the list of 38 nations worldwide.

The bond amount, $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000, will be decided at the visa interview based on an individual assessment. Applicants who are required to post a bond must agree to the conditions and make the payment through the US Treasury Department’s online platform, pay.gov. The amount is refundable if the visa is refused or if the traveller complies fully with visa conditions, including leaving the US within the authorised stay.

Dhaka has reacted cautiously but critically. Bangladesh Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain described the country’s inclusion as “very painful and unfortunate,” while noting that it was not entirely unexpected. “This decision is not limited to Bangladesh alone; several countries are included,” he said. “Those facing immigration problems are on the list. US statistics show that Bangladeshis top the list of people drawing money from the social system there. So Bangladesh being included does not seem abnormal to me.”

Among South Asian nations, Nepal and Bhutan are also on the list, alongside several countries from Africa, Latin America and Central Asia.

The bond requirement for business and tourist visas is being introduced as a pilot programme aimed at curbing visa overstays. The Donald Trump administration has said the initiative will run from August 20, 2025, to August 5 this year.