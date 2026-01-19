Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
visa
Planning to visit Japan in 2026? eVisa eligibility, documents, fees; What travellers must know

Planning to visit Japan in 2026? eVisa eligibility, documents, fees; What travellers must know

Indian citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to Japan. For short-term tourism, two routes are currently available: the traditional sticker visa and the digital eVisa

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sonali
Sonali
  • Updated Jan 19, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Planning to visit Japan in 2026? eVisa eligibility, documents, fees; What travellers must knowJapan eVisa opens doors for Indian tourists: how to apply, costs, timelines, and rules

 

From Tokyo’s neon-lit crossings to Kyoto’s quiet temple lanes, Japan’s appeal for Indian travellers has never been stronger. With the rollout of Japan’s eVisa system, the process of getting there has become simpler, but only if applicants understand the rules, documents, and limits clearly.

Indian citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to Japan. For short-term tourism, two routes are currently available: the traditional sticker visa and the digital eVisa.

Advertisement

Japan tourist visa options for Indians

Japan offers two types of tourist visas for Indian passport holders:

  • Sticker visa: Processed via VFS Global in India

  • eVisa (digital): Introduced in April 2024 for short-term tourism

The eVisa has become the preferred option for many applicants due to its online processing and faster turnaround.

Who is eligible to apply

Indian citizens applying for a Japan tourist visa must meet the following conditions:

  • Hold a valid ordinary Indian passport

  • Travel strictly for tourism purposes only

  • Enter Japan by air

  • Limit stay to a maximum of 90 days

  • Apply for a single-entry visa only

The tourist visa does not permit paid work or revenue-generating activities in Japan.

Advertisement

eVisa vs VFS route: which one applies to you

  • Indian citizens residing in the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, or Saudi Arabia can apply directly through Japan’s official eVisa portal

  • Applicants based in India must apply via VFS Global, which processes applications on behalf of the Japanese Embassy

Even when applying through VFS, eligible applicants may still receive a digital eVisa instead of a physical sticker.

Documents required for a Japan tourist visa

Applicants must submit the following:

  • Valid passport with at least two blank pages

  • Photocopy of passport biodata page (A4 size)

  • Completed and signed the visa application form

  • Recent passport-size photograph (2×2 inch)

  • Cover letter explaining travel purpose and visa type

    Advertisement

  • Confirmed flight tickets and travel itinerary

  • Proof of accommodation or hotel reservation

  • Financial proof:

    • Two years’ ITR or

    • Six months’ salary slips

  • Employment proof:

    • GST certificate (self-employed) or

    • Employer NOC

  • Travel insurance

  • Supporting relationship proof (if applying with dependents)

How to apply through VFS in India

Applicants must follow these steps:

  1. Visit the VFS Global Japan Visa portal

  2. Select Tourism Visa and download the city-specific application form

  3. Fill and print the form accurately

  4. Compile all required documents

  5. Submit documents at the nearest VFS Japan Visa Application Centre

  6. Pay the visa and service fees at submission

Appointments are not required, except in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Processing time

  • Standard processing time: Minimum five working days

  • Some applicants report approvals within 48 hours, depending on documentation and workload

What happens after eVisa approval

Approved applicants receive a “visa issuance notice”.

Key points to note:

  • The notice must be shown at check-in and immigration

  • Screenshots or PDFs are not accepted

  • The notice must be displayed from a verified digital source

  • It includes a 2D barcode and a countdown timer indicating validity

    Advertisement

Visa fees (current)

  • Japan tourist visa fee: ₹450–₹500

  • VFS service fee: ₹800 (inclusive of taxes)

Visa validity rules

  • Tourist visas are valid for three months from the date of issuance

  • Stay permitted: Up to 90 days

  • No extensions or renewals allowed under any circumstances

Visa fees may rise soon

Japan is preparing to revise visa fees for the first time since 1978. According to Nikkei Asia, Japan plans to benchmark visa fees against G7 and OECD countries.

Current fees:

  • 3,000 yen for single entry
  • 6,000 yen for multiple entries

The proposed changes could take effect in 2026. Officials say record tourism has pushed up administrative costs and that higher fees are unlikely to deter travellers.

Published on: Jan 19, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today