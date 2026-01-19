Planning to visit Japan in 2026? eVisa eligibility, documents, fees; What travellers must know

From Tokyo’s neon-lit crossings to Kyoto’s quiet temple lanes, Japan’s appeal for Indian travellers has never been stronger. With the rollout of Japan’s eVisa system, the process of getting there has become simpler, but only if applicants understand the rules, documents, and limits clearly.

Indian citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to Japan. For short-term tourism, two routes are currently available: the traditional sticker visa and the digital eVisa.

Japan tourist visa options for Indians

Japan offers two types of tourist visas for Indian passport holders:

Sticker visa: Processed via VFS Global in India

eVisa (digital): Introduced in April 2024 for short-term tourism

The eVisa has become the preferred option for many applicants due to its online processing and faster turnaround.

Who is eligible to apply

Indian citizens applying for a Japan tourist visa must meet the following conditions:

Hold a valid ordinary Indian passport

Travel strictly for tourism purposes only

Enter Japan by air

Limit stay to a maximum of 90 days

Apply for a single-entry visa only

The tourist visa does not permit paid work or revenue-generating activities in Japan.

eVisa vs VFS route: which one applies to you

Indian citizens residing in the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, or Saudi Arabia can apply directly through Japan’s official eVisa portal

Applicants based in India must apply via VFS Global, which processes applications on behalf of the Japanese Embassy

Even when applying through VFS, eligible applicants may still receive a digital eVisa instead of a physical sticker.

Documents required for a Japan tourist visa

Applicants must submit the following:

Valid passport with at least two blank pages

Photocopy of passport biodata page (A4 size)

Completed and signed the visa application form

Recent passport-size photograph (2×2 inch)

Cover letter explaining travel purpose and visa type

Confirmed flight tickets and travel itinerary

Proof of accommodation or hotel reservation

Financial proof: Two years’ ITR or Six months’ salary slips

Employment proof: GST certificate (self-employed) or Employer NOC

Travel insurance

Supporting relationship proof (if applying with dependents)

How to apply through VFS in India

Applicants must follow these steps:

Visit the VFS Global Japan Visa portal Select Tourism Visa and download the city-specific application form Fill and print the form accurately Compile all required documents Submit documents at the nearest VFS Japan Visa Application Centre Pay the visa and service fees at submission

Appointments are not required, except in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Processing time

Standard processing time: Minimum five working days

Some applicants report approvals within 48 hours, depending on documentation and workload

What happens after eVisa approval

Approved applicants receive a “visa issuance notice”.

Key points to note:

The notice must be shown at check-in and immigration

Screenshots or PDFs are not accepted

The notice must be displayed from a verified digital source

It includes a 2D barcode and a countdown timer indicating validity

Visa fees (current)

Japan tourist visa fee: ₹450–₹500

VFS service fee: ₹800 (inclusive of taxes)

Visa validity rules

Tourist visas are valid for three months from the date of issuance

Stay permitted: Up to 90 days

No extensions or renewals allowed under any circumstances

Visa fees may rise soon

Japan is preparing to revise visa fees for the first time since 1978. According to Nikkei Asia, Japan plans to benchmark visa fees against G7 and OECD countries.

Current fees:

3,000 yen for single entry

6,000 yen for multiple entries

The proposed changes could take effect in 2026. Officials say record tourism has pushed up administrative costs and that higher fees are unlikely to deter travellers.