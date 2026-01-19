Planning to visit Japan in 2026? eVisa eligibility, documents, fees; What travellers must know

From Tokyo’s neon-lit crossings to Kyoto’s quiet temple lanes, Japan’s appeal for Indian travellers has never been stronger. With the rollout of Japan’s eVisa system, the process of getting there has become simpler, but only if applicants understand the rules, documents, and limits clearly.
Indian citizens must obtain a visa before travelling to Japan. For short-term tourism, two routes are currently available: the traditional sticker visa and the digital eVisa.
Japan tourist visa options for Indians
Japan offers two types of tourist visas for Indian passport holders:
Sticker visa: Processed via VFS Global in India
eVisa (digital): Introduced in April 2024 for short-term tourism
The eVisa has become the preferred option for many applicants due to its online processing and faster turnaround.
Who is eligible to apply
Indian citizens applying for a Japan tourist visa must meet the following conditions:
Hold a valid ordinary Indian passport
Travel strictly for tourism purposes only
Enter Japan by air
Limit stay to a maximum of 90 days
Apply for a single-entry visa only
The tourist visa does not permit paid work or revenue-generating activities in Japan.
eVisa vs VFS route: which one applies to you
Indian citizens residing in the US, UK, Singapore, Australia, or Saudi Arabia can apply directly through Japan’s official eVisa portal
Applicants based in India must apply via VFS Global, which processes applications on behalf of the Japanese Embassy
Even when applying through VFS, eligible applicants may still receive a digital eVisa instead of a physical sticker.
Documents required for a Japan tourist visa
Applicants must submit the following:
Valid passport with at least two blank pages
Photocopy of passport biodata page (A4 size)
Completed and signed the visa application form
Recent passport-size photograph (2×2 inch)
Cover letter explaining travel purpose and visa type
Confirmed flight tickets and travel itinerary
Proof of accommodation or hotel reservation
Financial proof:
Two years’ ITR or
Six months’ salary slips
Employment proof:
GST certificate (self-employed) or
Employer NOC
Travel insurance
Supporting relationship proof (if applying with dependents)
How to apply through VFS in India
Applicants must follow these steps:
Visit the VFS Global Japan Visa portal
Select Tourism Visa and download the city-specific application form
Fill and print the form accurately
Compile all required documents
Submit documents at the nearest VFS Japan Visa Application Centre
Pay the visa and service fees at submission
Appointments are not required, except in Chennai and Bengaluru.
Processing time
Standard processing time: Minimum five working days
Some applicants report approvals within 48 hours, depending on documentation and workload
What happens after eVisa approval
Approved applicants receive a “visa issuance notice”.
Key points to note:
The notice must be shown at check-in and immigration
Screenshots or PDFs are not accepted
The notice must be displayed from a verified digital source
It includes a 2D barcode and a countdown timer indicating validity
Visa fees (current)
Japan tourist visa fee: ₹450–₹500
VFS service fee: ₹800 (inclusive of taxes)
Visa validity rules
Tourist visas are valid for three months from the date of issuance
Stay permitted: Up to 90 days
No extensions or renewals allowed under any circumstances
Visa fees may rise soon
Japan is preparing to revise visa fees for the first time since 1978. According to Nikkei Asia, Japan plans to benchmark visa fees against G7 and OECD countries.
Current fees:
The proposed changes could take effect in 2026. Officials say record tourism has pushed up administrative costs and that higher fees are unlikely to deter travellers.