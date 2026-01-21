BT Study Abroad | Education, easy accommodation, career: How New Zealand is gaining ground among Indians

New Zealand is steadily strengthening its position as a study-abroad destination, as policy reforms, globally ranked universities and post-study career pathways reshape how international students evaluate their options for 2026 and beyond.

According to insights shared by Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO of University Living, the country is increasingly being seen as a balanced proposition, offering academic credibility, safety, quality of life and realistic employment outcomes. Maheshwari points out that New Zealand’s appeal lies not just in its universities, but in a broader ecosystem that connects education to work opportunities and long-term mobility.

Advertisement

Policy changes reshape the student value proposition

A key catalyst has been a change in student visa rules. Under updated settings, eligible international students are now allowed to work up to 25 hours per week during teaching periods, up from the earlier 20-hour limit. The move falls under New Zealand’s International Education Going for Growth Plan, which seeks to boost enrolments and increase the sector’s economic contribution.

Students enrolled in secondary schools, universities, and approved study-abroad or exchange programmes can access the higher cap, while full-time work remains restricted to scheduled academic breaks. Those holding older 20-hour visas can apply for a variation of conditions or a fresh visa to move to the 25-hour limit.

Maheshwari notes that the change directly addresses two major student concerns:

Advertisement

- rising living costs

- the need for local work experience

All this while reinforcing New Zealand’s competitiveness against destinations such as Australia, Canada and the UK.

Tighter quality rules from 2026

Alongside greater flexibility, New Zealand is also tightening oversight. From 2026, student visa settings will increasingly be linked to education providers that meet upgraded quality benchmarks. The stated objective is to protect students, improve academic outcomes and ensure stronger alignment between education and employment pathways.

This dual approach, greater access paired with stricter quality assurance, signals a long-term effort to balance growth with credibility.

Housing costs remain the key pressure point

Accommodation remains the biggest challenge for international students, particularly in cities such as Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Advertisement

Housing typically accounts for 50–55% of monthly living costs, with students paying roughly NZ$880–NZ$1,200 per month for accommodation, according to Maheshwari.

Total monthly living expenses in major cities range between NZ$1,600 and NZ$2,400, including food, utilities, transport and internet. While the government and universities are expanding purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), supply-demand pressure persists during peak intake seasons.

Globally ranked universities anchor credibility

New Zealand’s higher education system is governed by the New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF), ensuring global recognition of degrees and diplomas. Universities continue to perform steadily in international rankings, reinforcing academic credibility.

Top-ranked institutions for 2026 include:

University of Auckland: QS #65 | THE #156

University of Otago: QS #197 | THE 351–400

Massey University: QS #230 | THE 501–600

Victoria University of Wellington: QS #240 | THE 401–500

University of Canterbury: QS #261 | THE 601–800

University of Waikato: QS #281 | THE 401–500

Lincoln University: QS #407 | THE 501–600

Auckland University of Technology: QS #410 | THE 501–600

Post-study work and India-specific tailwinds

Post-study work opportunities remain a central draw. Graduates are given time to gain local experience and explore residence pathways, adding predictability to study-to-career transitions.

For Indian students in particular, New Zealand has recently eased skilled migration processes by adding several Indian qualifications to its “exempt from assessment” list. The move reduces paperwork for future work or residence applications, making New Zealand a more straightforward option for long-term planning.

Advertisement

Maheshwari notes that New Zealand’s advantage lies in its balance, strong academics, a safe and multicultural environment, realistic work rights and transparent pathways beyond graduation.