‘F*** off, Indian’: Indian student left unconscious after attack in Australia, hate crime suspected

An Indian student has been hospitalised with severe injuries after a brutal, allegedly racially motivated assault in central Adelaide, triggering widespread outrage and calls for stronger protection of international students.

The attack took place on Saturday, July 19, around 9.22 pm near Kintore Avenue. According to The Australia Today, 23-year-old Charanpreet Singh was with his wife to view the city’s light displays when the couple was surrounded by a group of five men after parking their car.

Advertisement

Racial slurs, metal knuckles, and a brutal assault

Eyewitnesses said the attackers emerged from another vehicle and launched the assault without provocation. Singh was struck with what appeared to be metal knuckles or sharp objects. Shocking footage shared online captured the assailants shouting racial slurs, including “F*** off, Indian,” while repeatedly punching and kicking him before fleeing the scene.

Singh was left unconscious on the road, suffering brain trauma and multiple facial fractures, The Australia Today reported.

Speaking to 9News from his hospital bed, Singh said the assault stemmed from a parking dispute that escalated into a hate crime. “They just said, ‘F*** off, Indian’, and after that they just started punching,” he recalled.

Police arrest one, hunt on for others

Advertisement

Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man from Enfield in connection with the incident. The remaining attackers are still at large, and South Australia Police have appealed to the public for information. CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

Public outcry and official condemnation

The incident has sparked anger within Adelaide’s Indian community and reignited concerns about the safety of foreign nationals and students in Australia. Social media has seen an outpouring of support for Singh, with renewed calls for action against racially charged violence.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas condemned the incident, calling it “completely unwelcome” and inconsistent with the values of the broader community. “Any time we see any evidence of any racial attack, it is completely unwelcome in our state and just not consistent with where the majority of our community are at,” he told 9News.