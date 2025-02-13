Modi-Macron meet: Record 10,000 Indian students expected in France this year

The number of Indian students in France is set to reach an unprecedented 10,000 this year, according to a joint statement released during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris. PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen trade, investment, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific while deepening bilateral ties across various global forums and initiatives.

Both leaders welcomed the success of the International Classes Scheme, launched last year to enhance student mobility. Under this program, Indian students study French as a foreign language and take preparatory academic courses at top French universities before moving into their chosen programs.

"It will create conducive conditions to increase student mobility and meet the target of 30,000 Indian students in France by 2030," the joint statement said.

The meeting also marked the operationalisation of the Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) under the India-France Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA). The scheme facilitates two-way mobility of youth and professionals, aimed at fostering closer cultural and professional ties between the two nations.

PM Modi and Macron signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on skill development, vocational education, and training to strengthen cooperation in these areas. The leaders also launched an India-France Roadmap on Artificial Intelligence (AI), emphasizing the development of safe, secure, and trustworthy AI rooted in their shared philosophical approach.

"They welcomed the inclusion of Indian startups at the French Startup Incubator Station F," the statement noted, adding that this move would boost collaboration and innovation between the two countries.