More female students from Indian state boards choosing study abroad programmes: Report

A study has highlighted a significant shift in the aspirations of Indian students, emphasising that these students are increasingly challenging traditional norms when pursuing international education, according to LeapScholar. The "Application-based Survey 2024" counters the common perception that only students from international, ICSE, and CBSE boards are eager to study abroad.

Findings reveal that students from local state boards are equally passionate about global educational opportunities, revealing a broader and more diverse demographic interested in studying overseas. Notably, the survey indicates that females represent a substantial portion of this trend, making up 34% of participants, underscoring the role of women in breaking stereotypes and pursuing their educational ambitions on a global stage.

The survey sheds light on changing destination preferences and areas of study among Indian students. While Canada, the UK, and the US remain the top choices for international education, there is a growing interest in countries like Japan and the Netherlands.

Additionally, while STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) disciplines continue to attract attention, students are increasingly exploring a wider range of subjects, including Psychology, Law, Sport Sciences, Architecture, Performing Arts, and Social Sciences. This shift suggests a desire for a more well-rounded and multifaceted educational experience.

Arnav Kumar, co-founder of Leap, said, "It's heartening to see students from state boards embracing the idea of studying abroad, and it is particularly encouraging to observe female students leading this charge. This evolution reflects both increased accessibility to international education and a changing outlook among Indian students towards non-traditional learning pathways."

The growing inclination among state board students towards studying abroad can be linked to the rapid digital penetration across India, which has enhanced access to and awareness of international education opportunities. The availability of online resources and educational platforms has further democratized information, enabling students to explore these avenues more easily.