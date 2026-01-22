Research, innovation, SDGs: Canadian universities to send 21 presidents to India to deepen education ties

Universities Canada will lead a delegation of 21 Canadian university presidents to India from February 2 to 6, as Canada and India move to reset bilateral ties and begin negotiations toward a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The five-day mission aims to advance research collaboration, expand industry partnerships and deepen academic exchange, building on the $1.7-billion research and talent strategy announced in Canada’s latest federal budget. It also aligns with the New Roadmap for Canada–India relations unveiled in October 2025, reflecting what both sides describe as growing momentum toward a renewed partnership.

Advertisement

A diverse delegation of 21 university presidents from across Canada will meet leaders from India’s higher education sector, government and industry in Goa, New Delhi and Gujarat International Finance Tech-City (GIFT City). The discussions will focus on research collaboration, academic mobility and sustainable models of transnational education.

“Canada and India have a long history of collaboration in the education sector,” said Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada to the Republic of India. “The visit by Canadian University presidents is a big step in our renewed collaboration on research and education initiatives, as guided by the New Roadmap for Canada-India relations.”

From New Delhi, the visit is being framed as a signal of long-term intent. “Education is a cornerstone of the India-Canada partnership, strengthening people-to-people ties and advancing collaboration in research, innovation, and sustainable development,” said Dinesh K Patnaik, High Commissioner of India to Canada. “The visit of Canadian University Presidents marks an important step in deepening academic cooperation and advancing a forward-looking agenda for enhanced India-Canada collaboration.”

Advertisement

Universities Canada said the mission highlights how academic institutions can translate shared national priorities into practical outcomes. “Universities are essential to building the global partnerships that create economic growth and opportunity,” said Gabriel Miller, president and CEO of Universities Canada. “As Canada and India renew their vitally important relationship, this mission reflects and advances our commitment to create lasting, shared success for both of our countries.”

Supported by a contribution from CanExport Associations, the delegation underscores a coordinated push by government, universities and industry to strengthen international collaboration in ways that benefit communities and economies in both countries.

The timing is significant. India remains Canada's largest source of international students, with numbers rising sharply over the past decade. Between 2015 and 2023, the number of Indian students in Canada grew from 31,920 to 278,005, a 770% increase, according to data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).