This UK university is offering up to 50% tuition scholarship for Indians: Check details here

As overseas education gains traction among Indian students, a UK university has unveiled a new scholarship package aimed at reducing the cost of studying abroad. Nottingham Trent University (NTU), UK, has introduced merit-based scholarships that offer up to 50 per cent tuition fee support for eligible Indian applicants.

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The initiative comes at a time when more Indian students are seeking global degrees that combine academic learning with career-focused exposure. NTU said the expanded scholarship support is intended to make its programmes more accessible while continuing to attract high-performing applicants from India, which has now become the university’s largest international student community.

The scholarships will be awarded to students based on academic performance, leadership potential and overall profile.

University officials said the initiative reflects growing demand for UK education among Indian students and the need to provide stronger financial support for international learners.

NTU’s Excellence Scholarships at the centre of the programme

The university’s Excellence Scholarships form the core of the new offering. These competitive awards provide significant reductions in tuition fees across both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

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For undergraduate students, the scholarship includes a 50 per cent or 25 per cent tuition fee waiver in the first year, followed by £3,000 per year for the remainder of the programme. Over the full duration of the degree, students may receive up to £15,350 (Rs 19 lakh approx) (50%) or £10,675 (Rs 13.2 lakh approx) (25%) in financial support.

Postgraduate students can receive scholarships ranging from £2,000 to £12,500, depending on the programme and their academic profile.

Additional scholarship options available

Beyond the Excellence Scholarships, Indian students can apply for several other funding options offered by the university.

These include:

Undergraduate Executive Dean’s Scholarship: £5,000

NTU International Merit Scholarship: £3,000

NTU International Scholarship: £2,000 Advertisement

Sibling Loyalty Reward: 20% fee reduction

MBA Excellence Scholarship: Up to 50% tuition fee support

These options are designed to support students across different academic levels and programmes.

Focus on careers and industry exposure

NTU said its academic model places strong emphasis on combining classroom learning with industry engagement.

The university collaborates with more than 2,000 global companies, enabling students to gain practical experience through internships, live industry projects and professional development programmes.

The institution currently has over 36,000 students, including more than 6,000 international students from over 160 countries.

Application process and deadlines

Students must first secure admission to an eligible NTU programme before applying for scholarships. Applications will be reviewed in three rounds:

March 25, 2026

April 22, 2026

June 24, 2026

Applicants are advised to apply early to allow sufficient time for visa processing and travel preparation.

The scholarship package forms part of NTU’s broader effort to widen access to international education for Indian students while strengthening its global student community.