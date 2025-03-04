'40% drop in study permits issued': Canada’s stricter visa rules hit Indian students, 7,000 permit revocations expected

Canada has tightened its immigration and visa policies to curb illegal migration, impacting thousands of Indians, particularly students pursuing higher education. Since the revised Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations came into effect on January 31, students have reported sudden permit cancellations, increased visa scrutiny, and stricter departure enforcement.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has projected 7,000 permit revocations this year, affecting a significant portion of the 4.27 lakh Indian students in Canada. Experts warn that students whose permits are revoked may be forced to leave the country unless they successfully appeal—a process that can cost at least C$1,500 with no guaranteed outcome.

"We've had multiple clients lose their permits despite perfect academic records," said Nikhil Jain, founder of ForeignAdmits, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Changes to Canada’s Visa Programme

As part of its crackdown on illegal migration, Canada has granted border officials broader authority to cancel temporary resident documents like electronic travel authorisations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs).

Under the new rules, Canadian immigration and border officers can revoke work permits, study permits, and other travel documents if a person is deemed ineligible, inadmissible, or fails to convince officials they will leave Canada when required. Even lost, stolen, or erroneously issued documents can now be cancelled.

Students also risk losing their immigration status if they are denied a work or study visa, potentially disrupting their education and employment prospects after graduation.

With Indian students making up nearly 35-40% of Canada’s international student population, the impact of these regulations is expected to be significant. These changes follow Ottawa’s recent overhaul of immigration policies, including the cancellation of the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa programme in late 2024.

Canada remains a top destination for Indian students, workers, and legal migrants. However, with tightening visa rules, rising financial barriers, and increased enforcement, studying and staying in Canada is becoming increasingly challenging for many.