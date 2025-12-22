'Apply early, anticipate additional processing time': US Embassy to H-1B and H-4 applicants

The US Embassy in India on Monday urged H-1B and H-4 visa applicants to apply as early as possible and be ready for longer processing times. In an alert, the embassy said that beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to all H-1B and H-4 applicants "as part of standard visa screening."

Advertisement

Related Articles

"This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H1-B and H-4 visas," the embassy said. "It is an effort to address abuse of the H-1B program while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers."

Even with the expanded screening, the embassy said processing is continuing. "U.S. embassies and consulates continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 nonimmigrant visa applications. We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and anticipate additional processing time for these visa classifications."

WORLDWIDE ALERT FOR H-1B AND H-4 VISA APPLICANTS



Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities… pic.twitter.com/qMrMrOvqy0 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 22, 2025

Some US tech giants have, in recent days, urged employees on work visas to think twice before travelling internationally, amid prolonged delays in H-1B visa processing linked to expanded digital vetting requirements.

Advertisement

In an internal advisory, Amazon asked employees with visa interviews scheduled between late December and January to remain in the US, warning that cancelled appointments could leave them stranded abroad for extended periods and unable to return to work. The company flagged a "high risk of sudden cancellations" and advised employees to travel outside the US only after receiving confirmation of a rescheduled interview date.

Amazon also urged employees currently outside the US who already hold a valid visa stamp to return before their visa expires, pointing to the uncertainty around appointment availability and processing timelines.

Some foreign workers, particularly in India, have been stuck because of delayed H-1B visa interviews. The delays have raised concerns over employment continuity, project timelines, and legal status in the US for thousands of skilled professionals employed in the technology sector.

Advertisement

The disruptions began after the US Department of State expanded digital vetting for employment-based visas effective December 15. Under the new rules, consular officers are required to conduct detailed online presence checks for H-1B workers and H-4 dependents applying for visas or renewals outside the US.

As part of the process, applicants must keep all social media accounts used over the past five years publicly accessible, enabling officers to review online activity and other publicly available information. The measure is aimed at strengthening security screening, but it has increased the workload at embassies and consulates worldwide.

Amazon is not alone. Earlier, Google and Apple had also cautioned certain employees on visas against travelling outside the US, according to a Business Insider report. Outside immigration counsels for both companies reportedly advised staff who require a new visa stamp to re-enter the US to avoid travel, citing unusually long processing timelines.

The H-1B visa, a key pathway for skilled foreign professionals in the US technology sector, is typically issued for up to three years and can be extended.