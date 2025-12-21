H-1B visa uncertainty: Amazon warns employees of risk of getting stranded outside US

Amazon has joined a growing list of US tech giants urging employees on work visas to reconsider international travel, amid prolonged delays in H-1B visa processing triggered by expanded digital vetting requirements.

In an internal advisory, Amazon asked employees with visa interviews scheduled between late December and January to remain in the United States, warning that cancelled appointments could leave them stranded abroad for extended periods and unable to return to work. The company flagged a “high risk of sudden cancellations” and advised employees to travel outside the US only after receiving confirmation of a rescheduled interview date.

At the same time, Amazon urged employees currently outside the US who already hold a valid visa stamp to return before their visa expires, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding appointment availability and processing timelines.

The advisory comes as widespread delays in H-1B visa interviews have left several foreign workers, particularly in India, stuck overseas for months. The delays have raised concerns over employment continuity, project timelines, and legal status in the US for thousands of skilled professionals employed in the technology sector.

The disruptions follow a policy shift by the US Department of State, which from December 15, 2025, expanded digital vetting for employment-based visas. Under the new rules, consular officers are required to conduct detailed online presence checks for H-1B workers and H-4 dependents applying for visas or renewals outside the US.

As part of the process, applicants must keep all social media accounts used over the past five years publicly accessible, enabling officers to review online activity and other publicly available information. Officials say the measure is aimed at strengthening security screening, but it has significantly increased the workload at embassies and consulates worldwide.

The additional scrutiny has led to longer processing times, more frequent secondary security checks, and, in some cases, visa refusals. Several consulates have reportedly reallocated staff to cope with the surge in reviews, further slowing routine visa services.

Google, Apple also issue warnings

Amazon is not alone in issuing travel advisories. Earlier, Google and Apple had also cautioned certain employees on visas against travelling outside the US, according to a Business Insider report. Outside immigration counsels for both companies reportedly advised staff who require a new visa stamp to re-enter the US to avoid travel, citing unusually long processing timelines.

US embassies and consulates globally are now experiencing delays across multiple visa categories following the rollout of the new social media screening requirement. The rules apply not only to H-1B workers and their dependents, but also to students and exchange visitors.

The H-1B visa, a key pathway for skilled foreign professionals in the US technology sector, is typically issued for up to three years and can be extended. However, applicants seeking a new visa stamp must generally appear in person at a US embassy or consulate in their home country or a country of lawful residence — a step that has become increasingly unpredictable under the new vetting regime.

For now, companies and employees alike are navigating a period of heightened uncertainty, with tech firms opting for caution as visa backlogs and stricter screening reshape mobility for global talent.