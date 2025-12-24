Canada shuts Start-Up Visa Program, prepares to launch new immigrant entrepreneur pilot in 2026

In a significant shift, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced the closure of the Start-Up Visa (SUV) Program, effective December 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm. The decision marks the end of a program that has been in operation for over a decade, but which has faced growing criticism over long processing times.

The IRCC revealed that, effective immediately, it will no longer accept new applications for the Start-Up Visa program. The change also includes halting the optional work permit for SUV applicants, except for individuals already in Canada seeking to extend their work permits.

However, there is a window for applicants who received a valid commitment from a designated organisation in 2025 but have yet to submit their application.

They will have until June 30, 2026, to submit their application. The Self-Employed Persons Program, which was paused in April 2024, will remain on hold until further notice.

Why the shift?

IRCC explained that these changes are part of a broader strategy to transition to a new, targeted pilot program for immigrant entrepreneurs, set to launch in 2026. The closure of the Start-Up Visa program comes as the government addresses a large backlog of applications, with some entrepreneurs facing up to a ten-year wait for processing. The new approach is aligned with Canada's Talent Attraction Strategy, part of the recent Immigration Levels Plan, which aims to streamline and better target business immigration to the country.

New pilot program in 2026

While full details of the new pilot program are yet to be released, IRCC has emphasised that it will seek to address the issues that plagued the old system. Experts expect that the pilot will focus on shortening processing times, creating targeted selection criteria, and streamlining the application process.

Who is affected?

Current SUV applicants: If you've already submitted your application, it will be processed under the current program rules. 2025 Commitment Certificate holders: Applicants who received a valid commitment in 2025 but haven't applied yet can still submit their applications until June 30, 2026. Prospective applicants: Anyone hoping to apply after December 31, 2025, will need to wait for the new pilot program in 2026. Work permit holders: SUV work permit holders currently in Canada can apply for an extension, but no new work permit applications will be accepted.

What to expect from the new pilot?

Although IRCC has not provided specifics, the new program is expected to offer: