Canada express entry system overhaul: This is how new rules can act against Indian engineers, STEM professionals

Canada has announced significant changes to its Express Entry immigration system, impacting workers seeking permanent residency, particularly Indian engineers, technicians, and IT professionals. The recently revised rules concerning the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) will alter how candidates are assessed, acco.

Canada's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, announced these changes aimed at preventing fraud and enhancing border management. These changes will impact people, particularly those from India, who are trying to enter Canada or the US illegally. They will also affect temporary residents who leave Canada and then return right away to extend their stay.

Under the new regulations, IT workers who apply for Canadian permanent residency will no longer receive additional CRS points for having job offers supported by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). An LMIA is a document that allows Canadian employers to legally hire foreign workers when they cannot find a suitable Canadian candidate.

Previously, candidates with LMIA-backed job offers enjoyed a substantial advantage, receiving an additional 50 to 200 points on their CRS score based on the specifics of the offer. This boost often played a crucial role in securing an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency. Without these extra points, many candidates may face increased competition, as they will now be evaluated solely based on other criteria like age, education, and language proficiency.

Other key changes are:

1. Ban on Flagpoling: Temporary residents in Canada are no longer allowed to leave the country briefly and then re-enter at a border crossing to update or change their immigration status. This practice, known as "flagpoling," is prohibited.

2. Authority to Cancel or Amend Immigration Documents: Immigration authorities now have the power to cancel or change immigration documents if they believe it serves the public interest, particularly in situations involving fraud.

"To anyone considering entering Canada illegally, as we head into the coldest months of the winter, we want to make it clear that trying to cross into Canada between our official ports of entry is dangerous," Miller said.

The timing for when these changes will take effect remains uncertain. This announcement follows a recent adjustment to Canada’s immigration policies made by the Trudeau government, which included a reduction in the number of permanent and temporary residents allowed entry over the next three years. These policy shifts are part of a broader strategy to tackle ongoing challenges in housing, healthcare, and infrastructure across the country.

