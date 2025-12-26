Canada halts caregiver pilot applications, removing key 2026 PR pathway for applicants

In a significant development for prospective caregivers, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced on December 19, 2025, that it would no longer accept new applications for its Caregiver Pilot Program. The pause, prompted by overwhelming demand and long processing times, will remain in place until further notice. Most notably, IRCC confirmed that the intake would not reopen in March 2026, dispelling expectations that it would offer a key pathway for many applicants in the coming year.

The decision was made as part of Canada’s broader effort to recalibrate immigration levels under the 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan. The goal is to manage the influx of applications more effectively, while addressing the challenges of growing backlogs and meeting labour market needs. In its statement, IRCC emphasised the essential role of home care workers, who provide crucial services to seniors, children, and people with disabilities across the country. However, the department stated that the volume of applications already submitted through the pilots is sufficient to meet near-term targets.

The temporary intake freeze affects both caregiver pathways that lead to permanent residence:

Home Care Worker Immigration (Child Care) Class

Home Care Worker Immigration (Home Support) Class

Both pathways include Stream A, for caregivers with Canadian work experience, and Stream B, for those without Canadian experience, although Stream B has never opened.

IRCC clarified that while existing applications will continue to be processed, no new applications will be accepted until further notice, and no timeline has been provided for when intake may resume. "The pause will help bring immigration intake back to sustainable levels and improve processing efficiency," the statement read.

The caregiver pilots were introduced as part of Canada’s effort to modernise immigration for caregivers, moving away from older, slower pathways that required temporary work before permanent residence. Unlike previous programs, the pilots allowed caregivers to apply for permanent residence upfront, provided they met specific job offer, language, education, and experience requirements.

However, the strict annual intake caps of 2,750 applications per class quickly became a constraint, as demand consistently outpaced available spaces. With Canada’s ageing population putting more pressure on home care services, employers have struggled to recruit domestically, further compounding the demand for caregivers.

The pause in intake signals a shift from expansion to consolidation, with future caregiver intake likely to be more tightly managed and aligned with overall permanent resident targets. IRCC acknowledged that while the pause would be disappointing for many, it is crucial for stabilising the system and ensuring timely decisions for those already in the queue.

At this time, no alternative federal caregiver pathway has been announced.