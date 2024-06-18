Canada issues study visa to 50-year-old Indian man who entered the nation on visitor visa

Social media has been abuzz with outrage regarding the recent case of a 50-year-old man who entered Canada using a visitor visa but later managed to obtain a study permit.

A Reddit post by CanadaHousing2 circulated a video of the individual, originally from India, revealing that he successfully secured approval for the study permit with assistance from the Canada-based educational consultancy- GOAT Consulting Inc Canada.

The post on Reddit read, "Let’s continue working hard and paying our increased taxes and increased rental prices/housing costs so we can cover the costs of people like Prateek Bhai a 50 year old Indian man who came as a visitor now a student and his wife who is here on an open spousal visa. Canadians need to wake the **** up.'

Even though the video was promotional with a watermark of GOAT consulting on it, it didn't stop the social media users from commenting and reflecting upon the fact that how did a 50-year-old was provided with a study visa.

A number of social media users demanded a formal inquiry into Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in addition to their ferocious outrage at the alleged events.

One user commented on the post, "You can't just come here with a visitor visa and convert it to a more permanent type of visa. We need to clamp down on these PR pathways that are strife with exploitation and fraud. This should be completely unacceptable to all Canadians no matter if they're far-left to far-right."

Taking a jibe at the Canadian immigration system, another other commented, "

Other countries used the think the Canadian immigration system was the best in the world - it only allowed young and skilled immigrants that brought value (plus a small percentage of refugees)."

The Study Permit is defined as "a document we issue that allows foreign nationals to study at designated learning institutions (DLIs) in Canada" on Canada.ca, the official website of the Canadian government.



Regarding the eligibility requirements, the website notes that an applicant may study in Canada provided they are enrolled in a designated learning institution (DLI), demonstrate they have sufficient funds to cover their tuition and living expenses while in Canada and return airfare for themselves and their dependents. The candidate must also be law-abiding and free of criminal history. The person in question must also prove to an officer that they left Canada when their