Canada tightens immigration rules: More visas, student permits at risk of cancellation- Impact on Indians

Canada has tightened its immigration regulations, giving border officials expanded authority to cancel temporary resident documents. The new Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, which took effect on January 31, allow officers to revoke electronic travel authorizations (eTAs), temporary resident visas (TRVs), work permits, and study permits under specific conditions.

Expanded authority to cancel visas and permits

Under the amended rules, immigration officials can cancel temporary resident documents if:

An individual's status changes, making them ineligible, such as providing false information, having a criminal record, or being deceased.

An officer doubts the individual will leave Canada upon the expiration of their stay.

The document was lost, stolen, or issued due to an administrative error.

A temporary resident becomes a permanent resident.

These changes are expected to impact thousands of foreign nationals, including a significant number of Indian students and workers.

"These changes enhance the integrity of Canada’s temporary residence programs and are expected to strengthen security at the border and within Canada. IRCC will continue to improve processes and invest in tools to secure our borders and protect Canada’s immigration system," IRCC said in a statement.

Implications for Indian students and visitors

Canada remains a top destination for Indian students, with approximately 427,000 currently studying there. However, the new policy means students could see their study permits revoked, disrupting their education and career plans.

Tourism from India could also be affected. Between January and July 2024, Canada issued 365,750 visitor visas to Indians, an increase from 345,631 during the same period in 2023. With the new regulations, more travellers risk having their visas cancelled, potentially leading to financial losses.

Canada continues tightening immigration policies

The changes come amid a broader shift in Canada's immigration policies. In late 2024, the country suspended the Student Direct Stream (SDS) visa program, which had expedited study permits for Indian students. While students can still apply through the Regular Study Permit process, the removal of SDS, combined with the new cancellation rules, has raised concerns about increased delays and uncertainty.