Canada visa: New wait times for Indian student, visitor visas, PR processing time- Details here

As of May 6, 2025, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its wait-time estimates, an essential tool for those planning to study, work, or settle in the country

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 8, 2025 11:32 AM IST
Work permit from India still takes 18 weeks; study visa time unchanged at 8 weeks

Canada's latest immigration processing timelines are out, giving applicants a clearer picture of how long it might take to get a visa, permanent residency, or citizenship. As of May 6, 2025, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its wait-time estimates, an essential tool for those planning to study, work, or settle in the country.

From citizenship grants to visitor visas, and Express Entry to family sponsorships, the updates reveal notable shifts in timelines across categories. These estimates, though not guarantees, reflect current application volumes and processing capacity, helping applicants prepare better for what lies ahead.

IRCC Processing Times – Key Highlights from May 6, 2025

Citizenship Applications

  • Grant of Citizenship: 10 months (up from 8 months)

  • Citizenship Certificate: 4 months (up from 3 months)

  • Renunciation: 7 months (down from 8 months)

  • Record Search: 15 months (unchanged)

  • Resumption: No reliable data available

Permanent Residency (PR) Cards

  • New PR Card: 35 days (up from 19 days)

  • Renewal: 10 days (unchanged)
    Incomplete applications continue to be a common cause of delays.

Economic Class PR (Express Entry, PNP, etc.)

  • CEC, FSWP, Express Entry PNP: 5 months

  • Non-Express Entry PNP: 20 months

  • Quebec Skilled Workers: 9 months

  • Federal Self-Employed: 53 months (up from 50 months)

  • Start-Up Visa: 41 months (up from 40 months)

Temporary Resident Visas & Permits

Visitor Visas (Outside Canada)

  • India: 19 days

  • US: 18 days

  • Nigeria: 89 days

  • Pakistan: 25 days

  • Philippines: 27 days

Visitor Visa (Inside Canada): 20 days
Visitor Extension: 163 days (up from 140)
Super Visa: Ranges from 68 to 172 days based on location

Study Permits (Outside Canada)

  • India: 8 weeks

  • US: 5 weeks

  • Nigeria: 5 weeks

  • Pakistan: 9 weeks

  • Philippines: 11 weeks

Inside Canada: 4 weeks
Extension: 223 days

Work Permits (Outside Canada)

  • India: 18 weeks

  • US: 17 weeks

  • Nigeria: 9 weeks

  • Pakistan: 8 weeks

  • Philippines: 7 weeks

