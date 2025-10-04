Canadian PR holders can travel visa-free to these 30 countries as of October 2025

Canadian Permanent Residency (PR) is more than just the right to live, work, and study in Canada indefinitely; it also opens doors to global travel freedom. Holders of a valid PR card can visit several countries and territories without the hassle of securing a visa in advance, making international trips smoother and more affordable.
PR status is typically secured through pathways such as Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP), family sponsorship, or refugee resettlement. Once approved, individuals are issued a PR card, which serves as proof of status and is essential when travelling abroad.
Benefits of Canadian PR
Canadian PR offers three key advantages: access to healthcare and social services, a clear pathway to citizenship after fulfilling residency obligations, and visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to multiple destinations worldwide.
Visa-Free Travel for Canadian PR Holders (October 2025 Update)
As of October 2025, here is the updated list of countries and territories where Canadian PR holders can travel without a visa, according to Immigration New Canada:
Dutch Caribbean Territories (Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Saba, Sint Eustatius) – 90 days
Anguilla – 90 days
Bahamas – 90 days
Belize – 30 days
Bermuda – 30 days
British Virgin Islands – 30 days
Cayman Islands – 30 days
Costa Rica – 90 days
Cuba – 30 days (tourist card required)
Dominican Republic – 60 days
El Salvador – 90 days
Georgia – 90 days
Guatemala – 90 days
Honduras – 90 days
Jamaica – 30 days
Kosovo – 90 days
Mexico – 180 days
Nicaragua – 90 days
Panama – 90 days
Peru (for Indian & Chinese PR holders only) – 180 days
Qatar – 30 days
Saint Pierre and Miquelon – 90 days
Singapore (for Indian & Chinese PR holders only) – 30 days
South Korea – 90 days
Taiwan – 90 days
Turks and Caicos Islands – 90 days
Antigua and Barbuda – 30 days
Moldova – 90 days
Armenia – 90 days
Saint Kitts and Nevis – 30 days
These destinations highlight the growing recognition of Canadian PR status, which provides flexibility not just within Canada but around the globe. For frequent travellers and international families, this access makes the residency card a valuable asset.