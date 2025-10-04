Canadian PR holders can travel visa-free to these 30 countries as of October 2025

Canadian Permanent Residency (PR) is more than just the right to live, work, and study in Canada indefinitely; it also opens doors to global travel freedom. Holders of a valid PR card can visit several countries and territories without the hassle of securing a visa in advance, making international trips smoother and more affordable.

Advertisement

PR status is typically secured through pathways such as Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP), family sponsorship, or refugee resettlement. Once approved, individuals are issued a PR card, which serves as proof of status and is essential when travelling abroad.

Benefits of Canadian PR

Canadian PR offers three key advantages: access to healthcare and social services, a clear pathway to citizenship after fulfilling residency obligations, and visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to multiple destinations worldwide.

Visa-Free Travel for Canadian PR Holders (October 2025 Update)

As of October 2025, here is the updated list of countries and territories where Canadian PR holders can travel without a visa, according to Immigration New Canada:

Dutch Caribbean Territories (Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Saba, Sint Eustatius) – 90 days Advertisement

Anguilla – 90 days

Bahamas – 90 days

Belize – 30 days

Bermuda – 30 days

British Virgin Islands – 30 days

Cayman Islands – 30 days

Costa Rica – 90 days

Cuba – 30 days (tourist card required)

Dominican Republic – 60 days

El Salvador – 90 days

Georgia – 90 days

Guatemala – 90 days

Honduras – 90 days

Jamaica – 30 days

Kosovo – 90 days

Mexico – 180 days

Nicaragua – 90 days

Panama – 90 days

Peru (for Indian & Chinese PR holders only) – 180 days

Qatar – 30 days

Saint Pierre and Miquelon – 90 days Advertisement

Singapore (for Indian & Chinese PR holders only) – 30 days

South Korea – 90 days

Taiwan – 90 days

Turks and Caicos Islands – 90 days

Antigua and Barbuda – 30 days

Moldova – 90 days

Armenia – 90 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 30 days

These destinations highlight the growing recognition of Canadian PR status, which provides flexibility not just within Canada but around the globe. For frequent travellers and international families, this access makes the residency card a valuable asset.