Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
nri
visa
Canadian PR holders can travel visa-free to these 30 countries as of October 2025

Canadian PR holders can travel visa-free to these 30 countries as of October 2025

Canadian PR offers three key advantages: access to healthcare and social services, a clear pathway to citizenship after fulfilling residency obligations, and visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to multiple destinations worldwides

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 4, 2025 10:24 AM IST
Canadian PR holders can travel visa-free to these 30 countries as of October 202530 destinations where Canadian PR holders enjoy visa-free travel

 

Canadian Permanent Residency (PR) is more than just the right to live, work, and study in Canada indefinitely; it also opens doors to global travel freedom. Holders of a valid PR card can visit several countries and territories without the hassle of securing a visa in advance, making international trips smoother and more affordable.

Advertisement

PR status is typically secured through pathways such as Express Entry, Provincial Nominee Programs (PNP), family sponsorship, or refugee resettlement. Once approved, individuals are issued a PR card, which serves as proof of status and is essential when travelling abroad.

Benefits of Canadian PR

Canadian PR offers three key advantages: access to healthcare and social services, a clear pathway to citizenship after fulfilling residency obligations, and visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to multiple destinations worldwide.

Visa-Free Travel for Canadian PR Holders (October 2025 Update)

As of October 2025, here is the updated list of countries and territories where Canadian PR holders can travel without a visa, according to Immigration New Canada:

  • Dutch Caribbean Territories (Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Saba, Sint Eustatius) – 90 days

    Advertisement

  • Anguilla – 90 days

  • Bahamas – 90 days

  • Belize – 30 days

  • Bermuda – 30 days

  • British Virgin Islands – 30 days

  • Cayman Islands – 30 days

  • Costa Rica – 90 days

  • Cuba – 30 days (tourist card required)

  • Dominican Republic – 60 days

  • El Salvador – 90 days

  • Georgia – 90 days

  • Guatemala – 90 days

  • Honduras – 90 days

  • Jamaica – 30 days

  • Kosovo – 90 days

  • Mexico – 180 days

  • Nicaragua – 90 days

  • Panama – 90 days

  • Peru (for Indian & Chinese PR holders only) – 180 days

  • Qatar – 30 days

  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon – 90 days

    Advertisement

  • Singapore (for Indian & Chinese PR holders only) – 30 days

  • South Korea – 90 days

  • Taiwan – 90 days

  • Turks and Caicos Islands – 90 days

  • Antigua and Barbuda – 30 days

  • Moldova – 90 days

  • Armenia – 90 days

  • Saint Kitts and Nevis – 30 days

These destinations highlight the growing recognition of Canadian PR status, which provides flexibility not just within Canada but around the globe. For frequent travellers and international families, this access makes the residency card a valuable asset.

Published on: Oct 4, 2025 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today