China visa handbook: Requirements, costs, and application tips for Indian travellers

As direct flights between India and China resume after a five-year pause, Indian travellers once again have the chance to explore the diverse landscapes, historic wonders, and modern cities of the world’s most populous country. With new routes connecting Kolkata, Delhi, Guangzhou, and Shanghai, interest in travel to China is picking up — but before booking a trip, understanding the China visa process is essential.

For Indian citizens, obtaining a visa is mandatory to enter China. The L visa, also known as the tourist visa, is the most common option for those visiting for leisure or sightseeing. The Chinese Embassy offers 16 types of visas in total, designed for various purposes such as business, study, work, or family visits.

Types of visas available to Indians

Chinese visas are divided into several categories based on the nature of travel. These include the L visa for tourism, M visa for business travel, Z visa for employment, X1 and X2 visas for students, and F visas for cultural exchanges or study tours. Those visiting family members can apply for S1, S2, Q1, or Q2 visas, depending on the length and nature of the stay. Journalists can apply under the J1 or J2 visa categories, while professionals with specialized expertise may qualify for an R visa, designed for high-level foreign talent.

For most Indian travellers heading to China for tourism, the L visa is the one to apply for.

Documents required

Applicants need to prepare a set of documents before submitting their visa application to the nearest Chinese embassy or consulate. A valid passport with at least six months of remaining validity and two blank pages is required. Travellers must fill out the official visa application form and attach two recent passport-sized photographs.

A cover letter stating personal details, purpose of visit, and itinerary should also be included. Supporting documents such as confirmed hotel bookings, round-trip flight tickets, and a detailed travel plan are essential. Applicants must show proof of sufficient financial means — typically, recent bank statements reflecting a minimum balance of ₹1,00,000 — along with income tax returns and salary slips for employed individuals. A leave letter from the employer and, if applicable, a sponsorship or invitation letter from a Chinese contact must also be provided.

The visa application can be filled out online through the Chinese Visa Application Service Center (CVASC) website, after which all documents must be submitted in person for processing.

Visa fees for Indian citizens

Visa fees vary depending on the number of entries and duration of validity. A single-entry visa costs ₹2,900, while a double-entry visa is priced at ₹4,400. For travellers planning multiple visits within six months, the fee is ₹5,900, and for a 12-month multiple-entry visa, it is ₹8,800. Group visas are also available at a lower rate of ₹1,800 per applicant.

Application process

The visa process for Indian citizens is straightforward but requires accuracy and attention to detail. Travellers must first visit the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre website and fill in the online visa form carefully, ensuring all information matches their passport. Once the form is complete, applicants must print and sign it, attach all required documents, and submit the entire set to their nearest visa center along with the applicable fees.

Upon submission, the center will issue a pick-up form with a date for visa collection. On the specified day, applicants can return to collect their stamped passport with the approved visa.

Direct flights return

With air routes reopening between the two countries, travelling to China is set to become more convenient for Indian tourists. IndiGo’s direct flight from Kolkata to Guangzhou is already operational, while China Eastern Airlines will restart its Shanghai–Delhi route on November 9, followed by IndiGo’s Delhi–Guangzhou service launching on November 10.

The restoration of these routes not only marks a significant step in rekindling travel and tourism between India and China but also signals a broader revival of people-to-people connections.