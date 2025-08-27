'Cottage industry from India': Florida guv calls H-1B system a 'scam' hurting US workers

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has launched a sharp attack on the H-1B visa system, accusing U.S. companies of laying off Americans in favor of cheaper foreign labor, mostly from India, and calling the program a “cottage industry” that undermines domestic workers.

In a Fox News interview, DeSantis criticized the narrative that H-1B workers represent the “best and brightest,” arguing that the program has become a loophole exploited by firms to cut costs at the expense of American talent.

“Companies lay off Americans while bringing in new H-1Bs. It’s not the best and brightest—it’s a cottage industry, mostly from one country,” he said, pointedly referencing India. “They say it’s the cream of the crop. That’s not the reality.”

DeSantis also linked the influx of foreign workers to broader challenges facing U.S. youth, particularly in an AI-disrupted job market. “Why would we be importing foreign workers when we need to take care of our people?” he said. “These workers save companies money, but they also create a system of indentured servitude that’s taken advantage of time and time again. We will put American people first.”

His comments echo those of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who recently described the H-1B system as a “scam” in another Fox News interview. “The current H-1B visa system is a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities. Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses,” Lutnick said.

DeSantis also took aim at the rising number of Chinese students in U.S. colleges, criticizing President Trump’s recent decision to open the door to 600,000 Chinese nationals for higher education. "\We’re subsidizing universities, not supporting our own students.”

Citing Florida’s 12 state universities as an example, DeSantis said, “You’re doubling enrollment with Chinese students. Many are connected to the CCP, and that won’t change. I’d rather those slots go to American students.”