Donald Trump’s $100K H-1B fee: Who pays what? Infosys, TCS, Amazon face monster bills

The United States has handed global tech giants a massive visa bill, with a new $100,000 H-1B fee that could cost the top 20 companies over $2.52 billion annually or nearly ₹22,000 crore. Indian IT firms, among the heaviest users of the program, will be the most severely impacted.

Under the new rule, every H-1B visa application — new or renewal — will cost companies $100,000 per worker, per year. For companies like Amazon, Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS, this adds up to hundreds of millions in projected costs.

Based on 2024 data, here’s what the new H-1B fee means:

What it means for Indian IT companies