Donald Trump’s $100K H-1B fee: Who pays what? Infosys, TCS, Amazon face monster bills

Donald Trump’s $100K H-1B fee: Who pays what? Infosys, TCS, Amazon face monster bills

Under the new rule, every H-1B visa application — new or renewal — will cost companies $100,000 per worker, per year. For companies like Amazon, Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS, this adds up to hundreds of millions in projected costs.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 20, 2025 8:53 AM IST
Junior engineers hoping for a U.S. stint may now find the door closed, as companies weigh whether any single role is worth a ₹88 lakh fee (at ₹88/USD)

The United States has handed global tech giants a massive visa bill, with a new $100,000 H-1B fee that could cost the top 20 companies over $2.52 billion annually or nearly ₹22,000 crore. Indian IT firms, among the heaviest users of the program, will be the most severely impacted.

Advertisement

Under the new rule, every H-1B visa application — new or renewal — will cost companies $100,000 per worker, per year. For companies like Amazon, Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS, this adds up to hundreds of millions in projected costs.

Based on 2024 data, here’s what the new H-1B fee means:

What it means for Indian IT companies

Rank Company Approved H-1B Petitions (2024) Projected Cost (USD)
1 Amazon 3,871 $387,100,000
2 Cognizant 2,837 $283,700,000
3 Infosys 2,504 $250,400,000
4 TCS 1,452 $145,200,000
5 IBM 1,348 $134,800,000
6 Microsoft 1,264 $126,400,000
7 HCL America 1,248 $124,800,000
8 Google 1,058 $105,800,000
9 Capgemini 1,041 $104,100,000
10 Meta Platforms 920 $92,000,000
11 Deloitte 891 $89,100,000
12 Apple 864 $86,400,000
13 Intel 851 $85,100,000
14 Accenture 833 $83,300,000
15 LTI Mindtree 798 $79,800,000
16 Tesla 742 $74,200,000
17 Ernst & Young 741 $74,100,000
18 Walmart 654 $65,400,000
19 Goldman Sachs 678 $67,800,000
20 Wipro 609 $60,900,000

( Total for Top 20 Companies: $2,520,400,000 (≈ $2.52 billion)

Indian IT firms — heavily reliant on H-1Bs for on-site deployment — will be forced to:

  • Cut U.S. on-site staffing sharply, reserving visas for only top-level roles
  • Accelerate offshoring to India and expand Global Capability Centres (GCCs)
  • Limit opportunities for junior employees, affecting career pathways and green card prospects
  • Face margin pressure, with possible downstream effects on stock performance

Junior engineers hoping for a U.S. stint may now find the door closed, as companies weigh whether any single role is worth a ₹88 lakh fee (at ₹88/USD). Meanwhile, remote delivery and U.S. local hiring may become the new normal.

Published on: Sep 20, 2025 8:49 AM IST
