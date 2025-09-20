Donald Trump’s $100K H-1B fee: Who pays what? Infosys, TCS, Amazon face monster bills

The United States has handed global tech giants a massive visa bill, with a new $100,000 H-1B fee that could cost the top 20 companies over $2.52 billion annually or nearly ₹22,000 crore. Indian IT firms, among the heaviest users of the program, will be the most severely impacted.
Under the new rule, every H-1B visa application — new or renewal — will cost companies $100,000 per worker, per year. For companies like Amazon, Cognizant, Infosys, and TCS, this adds up to hundreds of millions in projected costs.
Based on 2024 data, here’s what the new H-1B fee means:
What it means for Indian IT companies
|Rank
|Company
|Approved H-1B Petitions (2024)
|Projected Cost (USD)
|1
|Amazon
|3,871
|$387,100,000
|2
|Cognizant
|2,837
|$283,700,000
|3
|Infosys
|2,504
|$250,400,000
|4
|TCS
|1,452
|$145,200,000
|5
|IBM
|1,348
|$134,800,000
|6
|Microsoft
|1,264
|$126,400,000
|7
|HCL America
|1,248
|$124,800,000
|8
|Google
|1,058
|$105,800,000
|9
|Capgemini
|1,041
|$104,100,000
|10
|Meta Platforms
|920
|$92,000,000
|11
|Deloitte
|891
|$89,100,000
|12
|Apple
|864
|$86,400,000
|13
|Intel
|851
|$85,100,000
|14
|Accenture
|833
|$83,300,000
|15
|LTI Mindtree
|798
|$79,800,000
|16
|Tesla
|742
|$74,200,000
|17
|Ernst & Young
|741
|$74,100,000
|18
|Walmart
|654
|$65,400,000
|19
|Goldman Sachs
|678
|$67,800,000
|20
|Wipro
|609
|$60,900,000
( Total for Top 20 Companies: $2,520,400,000 (≈ $2.52 billion)
Indian IT firms — heavily reliant on H-1Bs for on-site deployment — will be forced to:
- Cut U.S. on-site staffing sharply, reserving visas for only top-level roles
- Accelerate offshoring to India and expand Global Capability Centres (GCCs)
- Limit opportunities for junior employees, affecting career pathways and green card prospects
- Face margin pressure, with possible downstream effects on stock performance
Junior engineers hoping for a U.S. stint may now find the door closed, as companies weigh whether any single role is worth a ₹88 lakh fee (at ₹88/USD). Meanwhile, remote delivery and U.S. local hiring may become the new normal.