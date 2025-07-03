As the United States opens student visa applications for the upcoming academic session, Washington has tied the process closely to national security and responsible conduct expectations, even as it negotiates a critical trade deal with India ahead of a July 9 deadline.

Speaking to ANI, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston confirmed, “Our student visa applications have opened, students can apply and submit their application but what we want students to understand when they're applying for that visa, we want them to understand that we want to see a use of that visa that is in line with their application and the students come to the United States and study and not obstruct students from studying in class, not to vandalize campuses.”

Houston also stressed that visa approvals are grounded in safeguarding the country. “Every decision we make is a US national security decision. We have these policies with the US immigration law to ensure that we are holding the highest standard for US immigration... not only to protect US citizens but also the other students studying here...” she added.

Meanwhile, a controversial rule that could significantly alter the lives of international students in the US is now under final review by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), raising alarm among education experts. Proposed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the regulation would scrap the current flexible "duration of status" policy and replace it with a fixed period of stay for F, J, and I visa holders—including students, exchange visitors, and foreign media representatives.

This proposal marks a revival of a 2020 Trump-era move that was never finalised, as reported by the Times of India (TOI). It is now under OMB scrutiny, one of the final stages before publication in the Federal Register. While most federal rules invite public comments over 30 to 60 days before finalisation, education experts worry this one may be issued as an “interim final rule,” bypassing public input and taking immediate effect.

Rajiv S. Khanna, managing attorney at Immigration.com, told TOI, “Currently, international students can stay in the US as long as they are maintaining their full-time student status in approved programs. This is referred to as ‘duration of status’. The Trump administration wants to change this to a predefined period of stay. With a fixed expiration date on their visa, international students would have to periodically apply for extensions. This will create additional unnecessary delays, financial burden and uncertainty for students.”