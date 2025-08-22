Dubai launches ‘One Freezone Passport’, allowing firms to expand business ops in just 5 days

Dubai has rolled out one of its boldest business reforms in years, the One Freezone Passport, a scheme that lets companies licensed in one free zone expand into others across the emirate without applying for additional licences. French luxury house Louis Vuitton has become the first corporate member, completing its registration in just five days, according to The Khaleej Times.

The initiative, introduced by the Dubai Free Zones Council (DFZC), aims to streamline business operations and reduce regulatory barriers. Under the new framework, Louis Vuitton will operate a warehouse in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) while setting up its corporate office at One Za’abeel in the DWTC Free Zone.

What Are Free Zones?

Free zones are designated economic areas in the UAE that grant 100 per cent foreign ownership, tax exemptions, customs benefits, and their own regulatory systems. With more than 40 free zones across the country, catering to sectors such as logistics, healthcare, fintech, media, and luxury retail, they have been central to the UAE’s strategy of attracting international investment.

The One Freezone Passport is designed to unify this fragmented system by eliminating the need for multiple incorporations across different zones. “The One Freezone Passport is a transformative initiative that cements Dubai’s position as a global economic powerhouse. By enabling businesses to expand seamlessly across our world-class free zones, we are reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a premier investment destination. The swift and successful onboarding of Louis Vuitton through this programme exemplifies the efficiency and attractiveness of Dubai’s regulatory framework for international businesses,” said Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, assistant secretary general at DFZC.

Conditions and Limitations

Authorities clarified that the scheme comes with limits. Companies cannot transfer staff between free zones under this arrangement, and certain sectors, such as retail, are excluded. Virtual offices, desk sharing, and shared spaces are not permitted. Regulatory refinements are expected as the programme evolves.

Dubai operates more than 20 free zones that play a critical role in non-oil trade. In Q1 2025, the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade rose 18.6 per cent year-on-year to Dh835 billion, underscoring the growing importance of such reforms in sustaining momentum.

Amna Al Ali, vice-president of licensing and registration at Jafza, said the programme allows businesses to use facilities across multiple free zones without duplicate licensing, making Dubai a more seamless hub for international corporations.