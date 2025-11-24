The UK has confirmed a major overhaul of its border system, announcing that all visa-exempt foreign travellers will soon require advance digital clearance before entering the country. From February 25, 2026, visitors from 85 nationalities - including the US, Canada and France - must secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before boarding a flight.

Indians, who already require UK visas, remain unaffected, but the change marks one of the most significant resets to British immigration procedures in recent years.

What exactly is changing?

The new rule means that anyone who does not already require a visa for short visits of up to six months must obtain digital permission in advance. The ETA will be mandatory for tourism, business visits, short stays and connecting flights through UK airports.

Explaining the rationale, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship Mike Tapp said: "ETAs give us greater power to stop those who pose a threat from setting foot in the country and gives us a fuller picture of immigration."

He added that digitisation will also streamline the arrival experience. "ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience."

Why is UK introducing ETAs now?

The Home Office describes this change as a "significant step" toward a fully digitised immigration system, one that eventually enables a contactless UK border. Making ETA mandatory for visa-exempt nationalities is the next phase of a wider rollout that began in 2023.

According to the government, since the launch of ETA in October 2023, more than 13.3 million visitors have successfully applied and benefited from faster, smoother travel. "ETA is now a fundamental part of travel, including for visitors who take connecting flights and go through UK passport control," the Home Office said.

The early rollout was deliberately flexible to allow passengers and airlines to adjust - an approach also used by the US and Canada when they introduced similar systems.

How will travellers apply for ETA?

The ETA can be requested through the official UK ETA mobile app. It costs GBP 16, and although most applications are approved automatically within minutes, the government advises allowing up to three working days in case additional checks are needed.

Airlines will be required to verify that every traveller holds either an ETA or an eVisa before boarding, meaning passengers without digital clearance will be denied travel.

Who is exempt from the ETA requirement?

British and Irish citizens are fully exempt - including dual nationals. However, the Home Office has issued a warning to passengers with multiple nationalities. "The UK government strongly advises dual British citizens to make sure they have a valid British passport or certificate of entitlement, to avoid problems like being denied boarding when travelling to the UK from 25 February 2026," it said.

Indians are not impacted because they already require a visa across all travel categories.

What does this mean for Indian travellers?

There is no change for Indian travellers. Indian nationals will continue to require a visa for tourism, study, work or family visits. The ETA requirement affects only those who previously travelled to the UK without any visa.

What happens next?

From February 2026, the UK border will function on a "digital permission first" model. Anyone who does not already hold a visa or long-term immigration status must secure an ETA before they travel. As the system becomes mainstream, the UK expects airlines, airports and travellers to fully integrate the ETA into pre-departure checks.

(With inputs from PTI)