Family and work visas dominate as Canada student approvals dip to 43% in 2025

Family and work visas dominate as Canada student approvals dip to 43% in 2025

While family reunification and Canadian work experience-linked programs saw consistently high success, student visas and some skilled worker streams faced tighter scrutiny

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2025 3:55 PM IST
Family and work visas dominate as Canada student approvals dip to 43% in 2025Canada IRCC data reveals sharp divide: high family approvals, low student success

 

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data from January to April 2025 reveals stark contrasts in approval rates across visa categories. While family reunification and Canadian work experience-linked programs saw consistently high success, student visas and some skilled worker streams faced tighter scrutiny.

Temporary resident programs

Work permits recorded an overall 69% approval rate, with 125,305 admissions in the period. The Agriculture NOC stream was among the strongest at 92%, while the Temporary Foreign Worker Program also held firm at 92%. International mobility extensions posted 89%. By contrast, approvals under International Experience Canada (IEC) were much lower at 49%.

Study permits reflected greater challenges. Out of 182,404 intakes, only 78,620 were approved, representing a 43% approval rate. The Student Direct Stream (SDS) matched this at 43%, while study permit extensions fared slightly better at 52%. Visitor pathways were stronger: Visitor Record Extensions were approved at 91%, and Super Visas at 77%.

Permanent resident categories

Among permanent programs, the Canadian Experience Class (Express Entry) topped the list with a 94% approval rate and 21,820 admissions. The Skilled Trades Program (EE) saw 63% approvals, while the Federal Skilled Worker Program posted just 52%. The Agri-Food Pilot stood at 72%.

Family reunification streams remained consistently high. Spousal and dependent categories ranged between 81% and 92%, with RoC Spouses, Partners and Children (Domestic) achieving one of the highest rates at 92%.

Humanitarian streams

Government-assisted refugees saw 82% approvals, while privately sponsored refugees stood at 69%. However, outcomes for Protected Persons in Canada were much lower at 45%, highlighting stricter assessment in these cases.

Overall, the data underscores sharp differences in outcomes: family-linked and work-experience pathways remain most successful, while international students and certain skilled worker applicants face the closest scrutiny.

 

Published on: Sep 12, 2025 3:55 PM IST
