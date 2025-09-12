Family and work visas dominate as Canada student approvals dip to 43% in 2025

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) data from January to April 2025 reveals stark contrasts in approval rates across visa categories. While family reunification and Canadian work experience-linked programs saw consistently high success, student visas and some skilled worker streams faced tighter scrutiny.

Temporary resident programs

Work permits recorded an overall 69% approval rate, with 125,305 admissions in the period. The Agriculture NOC stream was among the strongest at 92%, while the Temporary Foreign Worker Program also held firm at 92%. International mobility extensions posted 89%. By contrast, approvals under International Experience Canada (IEC) were much lower at 49%.

Study permits reflected greater challenges. Out of 182,404 intakes, only 78,620 were approved, representing a 43% approval rate. The Student Direct Stream (SDS) matched this at 43%, while study permit extensions fared slightly better at 52%. Visitor pathways were stronger: Visitor Record Extensions were approved at 91%, and Super Visas at 77%.

Permanent resident categories

Among permanent programs, the Canadian Experience Class (Express Entry) topped the list with a 94% approval rate and 21,820 admissions. The Skilled Trades Program (EE) saw 63% approvals, while the Federal Skilled Worker Program posted just 52%. The Agri-Food Pilot stood at 72%.

Family reunification streams remained consistently high. Spousal and dependent categories ranged between 81% and 92%, with RoC Spouses, Partners and Children (Domestic) achieving one of the highest rates at 92%.

Humanitarian streams

Government-assisted refugees saw 82% approvals, while privately sponsored refugees stood at 69%. However, outcomes for Protected Persons in Canada were much lower at 45%, highlighting stricter assessment in these cases.

Overall, the data underscores sharp differences in outcomes: family-linked and work-experience pathways remain most successful, while international students and certain skilled worker applicants face the closest scrutiny.