Germany tightens student visa enforcement post-pandemic, Indian students feel the heat

Germany has begun strictly enforcing student visa and residence rules that were relaxed during the Covid-19 pandemic, a move that is increasingly affecting Indian students — one of the largest international student groups in the country.

India Today had earlier reported on the trend, citing data from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) and advisories issued by authorities linked to the German Embassy. According to DAAD’s Wissenschaft Weltoffen data, more than 49,000 Indian students were enrolled in German universities in 2023, placing India among the top two source countries for international students in Germany.

Most Indian students in Germany pursue engineering, computer science, and natural sciences, primarily at public universities that charge little or no tuition fees, such as the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and RWTH Aachen University.

However, recent reports of visa cancellations, residence permit denials, and exit notices have raised concerns among students and parents about Germany’s reputation as a “low-risk” study destination.

What Has Changed?

German authorities are now strictly enforcing rules that were temporarily relaxed during the pandemic. These checks include:

Enrolment in recognised, full-time, in-person degree programmes

Demonstrating adequate academic progress

Compliance with permitted work-hour limits

Proof of sufficient funds through blocked accounts

Valid and updated residence documentation

While social media and European media outlets have reported instances of Indian students receiving deportation or exit orders, there is no official data from either the German government or India’s Ministry of External Affairs on the number of Indian students deported.

What exists instead are individual cases, often linked to programme eligibility issues, distance-learning enrolments, insufficient academic progress, or non-compliance with residence conditions. Experts stress that this distinction is crucial — Germany is not conducting a nationwide deportation drive, but local immigration offices are enforcing long-standing rules more rigorously.

Administrative Risks Come Into Focus

Several structural factors have added to student uncertainty:

APS Certification, made mandatory in 2022 to verify Indian academic credentials, has caused delays and complications for some applicants.

While many master’s programmes are taught in English, limited German-language skills can hinder internships, part-time jobs, and interactions with local authorities.

The blocked account requirement, meant to prove financial self-sufficiency, is now being scrutinised more closely by immigration offices.

These factors have exposed what students describe as “administrative risk” — where low tuition costs do not necessarily translate into an easier study experience.

Students Look Beyond Germany

Education counsellors say the tightening of rules is already influencing student choices. Indian students are increasingly exploring alternatives:

France, due to its centralised admissions and visa process through Campus France

Ireland, for its one-year master’s programmes and clearly defined post-study work options, despite higher tuition fees

The Netherlands, which offers English-taught STEM degrees, strong industry links, and comparatively smoother compliance systems

Australia, following visa reforms and clearer student work rights

Some students are also choosing to transfer to private universities in India to avoid restarting their education abroad.

Still a STEM Powerhouse — But With Caveats

Germany remains a leading destination for STEM education, research infrastructure, and industry exposure. However, the experience of Indian students over the past year highlights a critical shift: low tuition does not mean low administrative scrutiny.

For Indian students planning the 2025–26 intake, decision-making is increasingly driven by visa predictability, regulatory clarity, and transparent admissions systems, rather than cost alone.

Germany’s post-pandemic enforcement push is prompting students and families to weigh not just academic outcomes, but also the stability and consistency of immigration processes — a factor now central to choosing a study destination.