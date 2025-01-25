Good news for Indian green card hopefuls! US scraps COVID-19 vax mandate amid policy shift

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a significant policy change, eliminating the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for individuals applying for adjustment of status to become lawful permanent residents.

Under the new guidelines, applicants are no longer required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination on Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record. USCIS also confirmed that it will not issue Requests for Evidence (RFEs) or Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs) based on missing COVID-19 vaccination documentation. Applications will not be denied solely for lacking proof of this vaccine.

This marks a departure from the mandate introduced in October 2021 under President Joe Biden, which required COVID-19 vaccination for green card applicants. While the COVID-19 requirement has been removed, immigrants must still provide proof of vaccinations for other diseases, such as polio, measles, hepatitis B, and tetanus, which remain mandatory.

In his inaugural remarks, President Donald Trump underscored his opposition to vaccine mandates. He reiterated his promise to reinstate soldiers dismissed from military service for refusing COVID-19 vaccinations and assured they would receive full back pay. Trump also vowed to eliminate political influences on military operations, focusing on restoring its primary mission of national defence.

Impact on Indian Students and Immigration Policies

Trump’s return to office has raised concerns among international students in the United States, particularly those on F-1 visas. Reports suggest that many Indian students are quitting part-time or undocumented off-campus jobs to avoid potential risks of deportation under stricter immigration enforcement.

International students on F-1 visas are allowed to work up to 20 hours a week on campus, but some rely on off-campus jobs at restaurants, gas stations, and retail stores to meet their expenses. The fear of heightened scrutiny and stricter policies under the new administration has left many students reconsidering their financial decisions, according to a report by The Times of India.

The removal of the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for green card applicants signals a broader shift in U.S. immigration policy under Trump’s leadership, with more changes expected in the coming months.