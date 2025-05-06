Good news for Indian students! Thousands of US visa slots open across Mission India

In a major boost for Indian students planning to study in the United States, the US Embassy has announced that thousands of student visa appointments are now available across its Mission in India. The move signals a renewed focus on student mobility ahead of the upcoming academic session.

The US Embassy in India on Monday said “thousands of student visa appointments” are currently open across its Mission. It also shared a link directing applicants to a webpage that displays visa appointment availability by country.

A digital poster accompanying the embassy’s post on X read, “Thousands of student visa appointments are available across MISSION INDIA.”

This development follows earlier remarks by US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, who in April 2024 told PTI that the United States places a “high priority” on student visas. “We know people-to-people ties last a lifetime,” he said, noting that the Mission was preparing for a higher volume of student visa applications that year.

Indian students make up a significant portion of international applicants to American universities. In 2023, the US consular team in India issued over 1,40,000 student visas—more than in any other country—marking a record for the third consecutive year.

The broader US Mission in India also processed a record 1.4 million visas in 2023.

(With PTI inputs)