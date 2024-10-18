Good news for Indian travellers: UAE to now offer visa-on-arrival; Check details

In a significant update for Indian travellers, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that individuals holding valid permanent resident cards or visas from the United States, United Kingdom, or any European Union country can now secure a 14-day visa-on-arrival upon reaching the UAE.

This change comes in response to the strengthening ties between India and the UAE, which has become home to over 3.5 million Indian citizens in recent years.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) revealed the new policy on Thursday, stating that Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be eligible for the visa-on-arrival at all entry points in the UAE. Previously, this privilege was limited to those holding residence permits from these countries.

According to the announcement, the eligibility criteria for the visa-on-arrival include:

1. A valid visa, residence permit, or green card issued by the United States.

2. A valid visa or residence permit issued by European Union countries or the United Kingdom.

3. The passport must have a validity period of no less than six months.

The visa-on-arrival will be granted for a duration of 14 days, with the possibility of an extension for an additional 60 days upon payment of the requisite fees.