Good news for tourists travelling to China: Travellers can now stay visa-free for extra 10 days

In a bid to boost tourism, China has announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy. Starting immediately, eligible foreign travellers can now stay in the country for up to 240 hours, or 10 days, an increase from the previous limit of 72 to 144 hours. The announcement was made by the National Immigration Administration (NIA) through its official WeChat account.

Under the new policy, citizens from 54 countries, including Russia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, can enter China without a visa when transiting to a third country. They can do so from any of the 60 open ports across 24 provinces, provided they remain in designated areas.

This policy shift comes as China seeks to revitalize its tourism sector following the reopening of its borders in 2023 after three years of strict COVID-19 restrictions. In November, China's Foreign Ministry revealed that the visa-free policy had been extended to a total of 38 countries, reflecting the country’s commitment to welcoming international visitors.

Recent statistics show a notable recovery in inbound tourism, with 8.2 million foreign trips to China recorded in the third quarter of 2024—a 48.8% increase year-on-year. The NIA indicated that over half of these visits were facilitated by the visa-free policy, which saw a remarkable 78.6% year-on-year rise.

In other news, starting December 1, residents of Shenzhen are now able to apply for multiple-entry visas to Hong Kong, a significant change from the previous limit of one trip per week. This new policy, announced by state broadcaster China Central Television, aims to stimulate tourism and restore a system that was in place until 2015, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The updated visa rules revert to a 2009 policy, which allowed for unlimited visits. The previous restrictions were implemented in response to concerns from Hong Kong residents about parallel trading, where an influx of shoppers from the mainland bought everyday goods in Hong Kong to resell at a profit, leading to widespread protests.

The Hong Kong government has been advocating for the return of the multiple-entry visa to revitalise its struggling tourism sector. However, the potential impact of these new regulations remains uncertain due to the ongoing economic slowdown in mainland China and a decline in Hong Kong's appeal among domestic travellers.