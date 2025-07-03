Tourists visiting the Gulf region may soon experience seamless travel across borders, as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) prepares to roll out a unified tourist visa. The initiative, which will cover the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman, is aimed at simplifying cross-border tourism and boosting regional economic integration.

GCC Secretary General Jassem Al Budaiwi confirmed the development on Wednesday. “The unified visa reflects the vision of our leaders to strengthen integration and cooperation,” he said, highlighting the collaborative efforts among Gulf nations. The visa, he added, is designed to modernise travel and stimulate tourism-driven growth.

The proposal was approved in November 2023 during a meeting of GCC interior ministers in Oman. Modelled on the European Union’s Schengen system, the new visa will allow tourists to visit all six member states on a single permit.

What the unified GCC visa offers:

A single-entry visa to visit any or all of the six GCC countries.

Validity expected between 30 and 90 days.

Available only for tourism and family visits.

Entirely online application process.

Expected to be more affordable and faster than separate country-specific visas.

According to Al Budaiwi, the system will meet “global security standards” and leverage the latest technology to ensure secure and efficient processing.

What you'll need to apply:

Passport valid for at least six months.

Passport-sized photograph.

Hotel booking or host invitation.

Proof of travel insurance and sufficient funds (e.g., bank statement).

Return or onward flight ticket.

The visa application will be submitted through an official online portal (yet to be launched). Applicants can choose between access to one or multiple countries. Once approved, the visa will be delivered via email and can be printed or shown digitally on arrival.

While the official launch date has not been announced, authorities say the system is in its final stages and is expected to go live soon.