H-1B delays row: Nikki Haley’s son accuses India of chasing remittances, not workers

A sharp political attack over skilled-worker visas has spilled into a wider debate on immigration, remittances and jobs. Nalin Haley, the son of former India-origin US ambassador to the United Nations and 2024 Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley, has targeted the Indian government in his latest criticism of the H-1B visa programme, widely used by Indian professionals in the United States.

Nalin alleged that India’s engagement with the Trump administration on H-1B visas was driven not by concern for affected workers, but by financial interests tied to remittances sent back home by tech professionals.

Criticising India for raising the issue of H-1B visa delays with the US, Nalin Haley wrote on X, “You can’t be stranded in your own country. The Indian government is only complaining cuz they want their remittance money.” He argued that India’s concern stemmed from benefiting financially rather than safeguarding the welfare of stranded professionals.

The remarks are part of a broader series of posts in which Nalin has taken a hardline stance against skilled immigration. Calling for tougher action, he wrote earlier, “Delaying visas is good but not good enough. We need a complete H-1B visa ban,” framing his position around prioritising American workers.

His comments come as India presses the US to address prolonged delays in H-1B visa processing. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, many Indian professionals have been left stranded after travelling to India for mandatory visa stamping. Several were later informed that their appointments had been postponed from December 2025 to as late as October 2026.

MEA looking into the issue

Addressing the issue, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a press briefing, “The Government of India has received multiple representations from Indian nationals facing delays and difficulties in scheduling or rescheduling US visa appointments. While visa matters fall under the sovereign domain of the issuing country, India has raised these concerns with the US authorities in New Delhi and Washington DC.”

The delays have pushed many H-1B workers into uncertainty, preventing re-entry into the US without fresh visa stamps and raising questions over whether they can continue working remotely from India. Several professionals who travelled during the holiday season found their visas invalid for return, leaving them stranded away from jobs and families. Additional delays linked to expanded social media screening have stretched visa stamping timelines in India to at least six months.

The disruption has unfolded amid a broader crisis in the H-1B programme, marked by deferred interviews, stranded visa holders and warnings from employers and immigration experts advising professionals to avoid foreign travel and protect their existing jobs.

Despite coming from a family with an immigration history, his grandfather emigrated to the US from Punjab, Nalin Haley has consistently argued against mass immigration and the H-1B programme. In earlier exchanges, he has sought to distance himself from his Indian roots, asserting that his loyalty lies solely with the US.

Speaking previously to Fox News, Nalin said the programme disadvantages American graduates in a weak job market. “We are seeing kids graduate with six figures in debt and not having a job to show for it,” he said, adding that none of his close friends had secured employment more than a year after graduation. His remarks continue to fuel debate over the future of the H-1B visa programme and the role of foreign professionals in the US economy.