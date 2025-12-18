H-1B delays worsen: Interview dates now further postponed to October 2026

Hundreds of Indian professionals are facing mounting frustration and uncertainty as their scheduled US H-1B and H-4 visa interviews are being repeatedly postponed. Originally rescheduled for February and March 2026, some applicants have now seen their appointments pushed back to October 2026.

Reports from Deccan Chronicle reveal that some interview dates have been shifted as far as October next year. Immigration lawyers have also confirmed cases where appointments set for mid-January 2026 were rescheduled to the same late-2026 timeline, as reported by The American Bazaar.

Many affected applicants are now urging those with upcoming interviews in early 2026 to cancel their appointments in hopes that rescheduled cases can be moved to earlier dates. This shift in strategy underscores the growing frustration among Indian applicants, many of whom are already facing prolonged delays and cancellations.

Recently, numerous applicants were notified that their interviews, initially set for December and January, have been deferred to February or March. According to US authorities, the delays stem from expanded social media screening processes, which require additional processing time.

For professionals, particularly those separated from their families, the repeated cancellations have led to job insecurities and a growing sense of helplessness. "The constant rescheduling is creating a perfect storm of uncertainty," says one affected applicant, who is now forced to navigate a rocky road ahead in their professional and personal life.

Sangeetha Mugunthan, an associate attorney at Somireddy Law Group, told The American Bazaar that legal recourse for such cancellations is limited. "The better option would be to negotiate remote work or leave with employers, if possible," she advised. "Applicants should also document everything to prevent future complications with their visas or employment."

Meanwhile, for those already abroad and facing lengthy separations from their families, the consequences are particularly severe. Some applicants, who had already made travel arrangements or left their homes for visa stamping, were shocked to find their appointments no longer exist. This has sparked widespread concern among Indian expatriates, with forums and messaging groups buzzing with anxiety and frustration.

Earlier this year, delays in F-1 student visa processing disrupted the start of college terms for many Indians, and the proposed fee hikes for work visas have further rattled the H-1B community. With H-1B interviews now being postponed well into late 2026, the uncertainty surrounding Indian professionals' visa journeys continues to spiral.