Held a New Zealand resident visa for 2+ years? You may now qualify for open-ended residency

For migrants aiming to build a long-term life in New Zealand, the Permanent Resident Visa is a crucial milestone. Unlike the initial resident visa, which comes with conditions and expiry clauses, this permanent version offers open-ended rights to live, work, and study in the country, along with unrestricted travel access.

The visa is available to individuals who have held a New Zealand resident visa for at least two continuous years. It ensures full participation in New Zealand society and removes time limits on stays. According to Immigration New Zealand, the process is digital, but applicants must meet several specific conditions to qualify.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, you must:

Have held a New Zealand resident visa for at least two consecutive years.

Hold a valid resident visa or one that expired within the last 90 days.

Have complied with all conditions of your original visa.

Demonstrate commitment to New Zealand through one of five accepted pathways.

Meet the country's character requirements, which may involve providing police certificates.

Dependents or family members who received visas as part of a joint application can generally only apply after or with the principal applicant, unless exceptions apply, such as separation.

How to show commitment to New Zealand

One of the most important criteria is proving your intent to settle permanently. The most straightforward way is by spending at least 184 days in the country in each of the previous two years.

Other valid pathways include:

Holding tax residency status in New Zealand.

Owning or operating a business in the country.

Making significant investments.

Having close family ties in New Zealand.

All claims are verified through official records and documentation.

The application process in four steps

Step 1: Prepare your documents

You'll need to upload:

A clear scan of your passport’s photo and visa pages.

A recent passport-sized photo.

Translations of any non-English documents.

Police certificates (if required) issued within the last 6 months.

Proof of compliance and commitment to New Zealand.

Step 2: Submit online

Apply via the Immigration New Zealand online portal. The base fee is NZD $315, but this may vary depending on your individual case.

Step 3: Wait for processing

Most applications are processed within three weeks. Immigration New Zealand may contact you if additional documentation is needed.

Step 4: Receive your eVisa

Once approved, your Permanent Resident Visa will be issued electronically (eVisa). You can track your application online.

Rights after approval

The Permanent Resident Visa has no specific conditions attached. Once granted, you may:

Live, work, and study in New Zealand indefinitely.

Enter and leave the country freely, as long as your passport is valid.

Note: If your passport expires, you’ll need to transfer the visa to your new passport before travelling.

Pathway to citizenship

Permanent residency is not mandatory for citizenship, but in most cases, individuals become eligible for New Zealand citizenship after five years of legal residence, provided they meet all other criteria, including language and character assessments.