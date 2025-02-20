Henley index: Malta dominates citizenship-by-investment, Greece overtakes Portugal in residence index

Malta has once again secured the top position in the Henley and Partners Global Citizenship Program Index, marking its tenth consecutive year at the forefront of investment migration. The Mediterranean nation achieved a score of 76 out of 100, solidifying its reputation as the most attractive option for citizenship by investment. Established in 2013, the program allows foreign nationals and their families to gain citizenship after a 36-month residency, or in as little as 12 months under exceptional circumstances, through significant economic contributions.

In a notable shift within the investment migration landscape, Greece has claimed the top spot in the Global Residence Program Index for the first time, with its golden visa program scoring 73. This change underscores the increasing prominence of European countries in the citizenship and residency-by-investment sector. Portugal, which held the top position for nine years, has dropped to a tie for third place alongside Italy and the UK, all scoring 70.

Following Malta in the citizenship rankings, Austria ranks second with a score of 75, while Caribbean nations Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda take third and fourth place, scoring 69 and 67, respectively. Newcomer Nauru shares fifth place with St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Lucia, all scoring 66. Nauru's program is distinguished by its focus on climate solutions, channeling funds into infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

The Global Residence Program Index also highlights Hungary and Costa Rica as new entrants in the top ten for 2025. Hungary ranks sixth with a score of 67, offering a Guest Investor Residence Permit for those investing in real estate or education. Costa Rica rounds out the top ten with a score of 63, promoting a favourable business environment and safety for investors and their families.

The indexes evaluate key factors such as reputation, quality of life, visa access, processing time, and investment requirements. Notably, Nauru excels in investment requirements, while Australia, Hong Kong, and Switzerland score highly in the residence index for their lack of upfront investment requirements.

Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, emphasized the importance of alternative citizenship and residence options for families seeking flexibility in an increasingly volatile world. The firm anticipates a record 142,000 high-net-worth individuals will relocate in 2025, reflecting a growing trend in wealth migration.

