How is Trump's all new $5 mn Gold Card different from Green Card, the already existing US citizenship pass?

President Donald Trump unveiled his latest immigration pitch from the Oval Office on Tuesday, introducing a bold twist to the country’s residency process. In a move aimed at replacing the existing EB-5 investor visa program, Trump proposed a “gold card” that would offer a path to citizenship for a steep price.
Gold Card: A premium ticket to U.S. citizenship
Trump’s proposal centres on a high-cost alternative to traditional foreign investment routes. “We are going to be selling a gold card,” Trump said. “We are going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million,” he added, signaling a dramatic shift from the current EB-5 program.
Under the EB-5 system, foreign investors receive green cards by pledging significant capital to American businesses that create or preserve jobs. In contrast, the new gold card would allow investors to secure permanent residency—and eventually citizenship—simply by paying the designated fee.
Green Card: The established route
In contrast, a green card remains the standard form of identification that authorises non-U.S. citizens to live and work permanently in America. Introduced 35 years ago, the green card process involves a detailed application that usually starts with an immigrant petition followed by a Green Card application (Form I-485).
The historical roots of this document are deep: “The first receipt cards were printed on Form AR-3 on white paper and were the result of the Alien Registration Act of 1940,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.
“Passed in response to the start of WWII, the Act required all aliens in the U.S. to register with the federal government.” Over time, green card holders have been formally recognised as lawful permanent residents, undergoing rigorous procedures to qualify.
Gold Card Vs Green Card: Key differences at a glance
While both the gold card and the green card grant legal residency in the United States, the two differ sharply in approach and accessibility:
Cost and process: The gold card would come with a $5 million price tag, offering a direct purchase route to citizenship. In contrast, obtaining a green card involves a multi-step application process that may require sponsorship or a self-petition.
Historical context: The green card has decades of history and established legal frameworks behind it, rooted in legislation from the early 1940s. The gold card, however, is a novel concept proposed to modernize and, in Trump’s view, streamline the path for affluent investors.
Investor appeal: While the traditional EB-5 program has long been a way for investors to gain residency through job creation, Trump’s gold card rebrands this model with a fixed high-cost entry, reflecting his broader agenda to reshape immigration policy.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today