How to navigate passport renewal process? Check step-by-step guide for online renewal

A passport is an essential document that verifies the identity and nationality of its holder, allowing for international travel for various purposes, including leisure, business, and education. To ensure a smooth travel experience, it is crucial that individuals maintain the validity of their passports.

For Indian citizens, a passport is valid for ten years from the date of issuance, after which it must be renewed. Renewal can be initiated up to three years after the passport has expired or one year before its expiration date.

Officials recommend starting the renewal process at least nine months prior to expiration to avoid potential travel disruptions. Although renewal is possible within six months of expiry, applicants may face delays that could impact their travel plans.

For minors, passports are valid for five years or until the child reaches the age of 18, whichever comes first. Once minors reach the age of 15, they can apply for a full-validity passport, which is valid for ten years.

Step-by-Step Guide to Online Passport Renewal

Renewing a passport online can be a straightforward process. Here’s how to do it:

1. Visit the Passport Seva website.

2. Register as a new user or log in if you already have an account.

3. Select 'Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.'

4. Click to fill out the application form.

5. Provide necessary details, including information about the applicant, family, and address.

6. Input emergency contact information and details from the previous passport.

7. Agree to the self-declaration and submit the form.

8. Pay the renewal fees and schedule an appointment.

Appointment Scheduling

Steps to schedule your appointment:

1. Log in to the Passport Seva website.

2. Select 'View Saved and Submitted Application' and choose 'Pay and Schedule Appointment.'

3. Choose your payment method and select a Passport Seva Kendra (PSK).

4. Confirm your PSK location by entering the CAPTCHA code.

5. Select a convenient appointment slot and click 'Pay and Book the Appointment.'

Fees and Required Documents

Passport renewal fees vary based on the applicant's age and the type of passport (normal or tatkal). The Tatkal scheme incurs an additional fee of Rs 2,000. Below are the general fees:

- Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport (36 pages, 10 years validity): Rs 1,500

- Fresh Passport/Re-issue (60 pages, 10 years validity): Rs 2,000

- For Minors (valid for five years): Rs 1,000

Required documents for renewal include the original passport, application receipt, self-attested copies of relevant pages, proof of address, and other documents specific to the applicant's category.

Completing the renewal process requires a visit to the Passport Seva Kendra on the scheduled appointment date with all the necessary documents.

Tracking Your Renewal Status

Once the application is submitted, applicants can track the status of their passport renewal by:

1. Logging into the Passport Seva portal.

2. Selecting 'Track application status.'

3. Entering the required application details, including type, file number, and date of birth.

4. Clicking 'Track Status' to view updates.

Processing times may vary, with the normal renewal taking 30 to 60 days, while the tatkal scheme promises a quicker turnaround of just 3 to 7 days.